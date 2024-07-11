Here’s What Pelosi and Barack Obama Are Reportedly Doing About Joe Biden Behind the Scenes – Details Also Emerge About an Obama Call With George Clooney Before Actor Called on Biden to Drop Out

A report has revealed what Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi are doing behind the scenes regarding Biden as details emerge about a phone call between far-left actor George Clooney and the former president.

Politico reported Thursday that Obama has been serving as a sounding board for concerned Democrats, including Hollywood elitists like George Clooney. As the Gateway Pundit reported, Clooney wrote a column yesterday for the New York Times pleading for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race, despite hosting a major fundraiser for the Biden campaign just last month.

The outlet reported Thursday that Clooney made a call to Obama to give him a heads-up that he would call for Biden to drop out. During their conversation, Obama did not encourage or advise Clooney to say what he said, but he also did not try to stop him.

This latest news comes despite Obama defending Biden following his disastrous debate performance last month, while several former Obama aides have blasted the current White House occupant.

Pelosi, however, has been involved in more extensive activities, according to Politico.

The outlet reveals that before going on “Morning Joe” and making remarks refusing to back Biden, Pelosi kept fellow Democrat leaders appraised of her intentions. Her comments were meant to serve as a green light to encourage members to ask Biden to reconsider running and speak about him leaving the race.

As Politico notes, the strategy worked to perfection as the debate over Biden’s political viability rose from the dead on the Hill just one day after \where he appeared to have put out the fires.

Moreover, Pelosi has spoken with members regarding the grave danger her party faces. Six people, including lawmakers, told Politico she has suggested to people that Biden will lose to Trump in the fall and should step aside.

Pelosi has also advised Democrats in swing districts to say and do whatever is necessary to save their own skins. This includes telling Biden to throw in the towel.

Pelosi, though, wants these vulnerable members to hold off on any comments until this week’s NATO Summit has concluded, where Biden is scheduled to make important remarks today. According to Politico, some members have already started drafting statements of what they want to say, ready to drop once foreign leaders leave town.

The outlet further notes the former Speaker has told members who aren’t in swing districts to take their pleas for Biden to depart the race to the White House or the campaign to minimize public fighting. However, members who have tried to take her advice have yet to be able to reach Biden.

Obama’s team declined comment to Politico while Pelosi’s spokesperson released a statement claiming the former speaker still supports Biden.