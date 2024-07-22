Questions Congress Side-Stepped About Trump Assassination Attempt at Hearing Today

The Gateway Pundit has been documenting the wide variety of federal lies and inconsistencies since the July 13th shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
On Monday morning, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle appeared before the House Committee on Oversight and it did not go well.
Several Members of Congress even went out of their way to explain to Cheatle how poorly it was going for her. Democrat Cong. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) even compared her, in his questions, to having the same type of hearing as Claudine Gay, the plagiarist anti-Semite former President of Harvard who testified before Congress in December before losing her job a month later.
“I don’t know who prepared you for this, I don’t know how many times you’ve testified in front of Congress, but a President was almost assassinated on live television for the nation not just for Americans but for the world to see,” said Cong. Moskowitz. Multiple Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), asked Cheatle to resign.
Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH) said to Director Cheatle, “You look incompetent. If he’d [Trump] died, you’d look culpable. President Biden needs to fire you.”
Democrats made side journeys into gun control politics, and Republicans went into side quests to bring up Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, more commonly known as “DEI” policies being blamed for hiring under-qualified agents. But these are distractions from the abundance of information that is emerging from the Butler Rally shooting.
We have compiled some of the ongoing unanswered and challenging questions about the Butler Rally shooting that weren’t addressed or asked at the Congressional hearing today.
- Why didn’t the agents in the second floor of the AGR Building stop Crooks? Who were those agents?
- If they lacked a clear shot, why didn’t the agents in the second floor of the AGR Building simply jump out of the window and walk over to Crooks?
- Why does cell phone GPS data indicate that someone was in contact with Crooks who was also active at the same gun range, who is also active near the FBI Building in Washington, as well as in Plymouth, Massachusetts? Could this be an additional Crooks accomplice?
- Why don’t the pictures of the crime scene where the dead body of the sniper is on the roof of the building match the known after-effects of gunshot wounds to the head?
- Since the perpetrator is dead, there is no reason to not release facts and information about the case. The motive for keeping the investigation’s facts secret is not rational.
- Since there is some possibility that Secret Service and FBI Agents were involved with this assassination attempt, shouldn’t an independent commission or independent prosecutor be appointed to investigate this matter?
- Where was Crooks’ car found, what was inside of it, and what kind of alleged explosives were present? Was it a car or a van?
- The FBI is clearly leaking facts to friendly media outlets. Why is this permitted while at the same time the investigation won’t release basic information such as how many spent shell casings were collected from the roof, and what type of gun was allegedly used?
- Why is it so difficult to determine how Crooks got onto the roof of the AGR Building? Why has the federal story changed from 10 foot ladders, to 5.5 foot ladders, to ladders on Craftsmen sheds, to ladders on air conditioning units, to just leaping from an air conditioner unit? The ever-evolving story of how Crooks got on the roof makes no sense.
- This pattern of denying security requests is not limited to just President Trump, as Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. has also been refused multiple requests for Secret Service protection. Why is Kennedy denied a security detail when he has multiple credible security threats?
- Cheatle said that bringing a rangefinder is not a ‘prohibited item’ to a Trump Rally and this is clearly a lie. At the Butler Rally, the security was confiscating empty money clips.
- This crazy idea that Crooks is a sleeper agent for Iran is coming from where? Multiple encrypted overseas accounts means what, exactly? Would someone with three encrypted email accounts have the same international profile as Crooks?
- What photographic, audio, and other types of evidence has been collected so far at the crime scene and when will it be presented to the American public?
- Did the alleged shooter train at the same gun range as members of the Department of Homeland Security?
- Is it true that the rooftop sniper was confronted by members of Butler County Sheriff’s Office immediately prior to the shooting starting?
- Is the AGR Building, Complex, and Company owned by known political enemies of President Trump?
- Why was the security at the rally left more lax than at any other Trump rally, where those in “expedited entry” were entering at a much slower pace than those in “General Admission?”
- Multiple news stories claimed that law enforcement used Crooks’ DNA to identify him initially. Is that not the case, since Cheatle claimed that the identification work was done by the serial number on the AR-style weapon.
- Why are there still questions about the autopsy of the shooter? Will the government perform its own independent autopsy?
- Why doesn’t the autopsy attempt to explain the burn ring around the back of the neck of the shooter in photographs?