Questions Congress Side-Stepped About Trump Assassination Attempt at Hearing Today

The Gateway Pundit has been documenting the wide variety of federal lies and inconsistencies since the July 13th shooting at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

On Monday morning, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle appeared before the House Committee on Oversight and it did not go well.

Several Members of Congress even went out of their way to explain to Cheatle how poorly it was going for her. Democrat Cong. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) even compared her, in his questions, to having the same type of hearing as Claudine Gay, the plagiarist anti-Semite former President of Harvard who testified before Congress in December before losing her job a month later.

“I don’t know who prepared you for this, I don’t know how many times you’ve testified in front of Congress, but a President was almost assassinated on live television for the nation not just for Americans but for the world to see,” said Cong. Moskowitz. Multiple Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), asked Cheatle to resign.

Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH) said to Director Cheatle, “You look incompetent. If he’d [Trump] died, you’d look culpable. President Biden needs to fire you.”

Democrats made side journeys into gun control politics, and Republicans went into side quests to bring up Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies, more commonly known as “DEI” policies being blamed for hiring under-qualified agents. But these are distractions from the abundance of information that is emerging from the Butler Rally shooting.

We have compiled some of the ongoing unanswered and challenging questions about the Butler Rally shooting that weren’t addressed or asked at the Congressional hearing today.