Harvard’s Disgraced Former President Claudine Gay to Teach ‘Reading and Research’ Ethics Class, Collecting $900,000 Salary

The disgraced former president of Harvard University, Claudine Gay, will return to teaching this fall, less than a year after her dramatic resignation.

Gay will reportedly teach a ‘Reading and Research’ ethics class as part of her commitments to the university which entitle her to a staggering $900,000 a year salary.

Back in January, Gay was forced to resign from her position after researchers found dozens of examples of plagiarism within her academic work. She was also the subject of significant criticism after refusing to condemn calls for the genocide of Jew from various Harvard students.

Claudine Gay resigned as the president of Harvard University in January over charges of plagiarism. The university assured her she would remain employed for a salary of around $900,000 a year as an administrator. Harvard announced Gay would assume the role of teaching a… pic.twitter.com/fHoe7twR1R — OutKick (@Outkick) April 12, 2024

According to Harvard’s website, graduate-level Reading and Research courses do not provide letter grades, but require “written work of sufficient quantity and quality so that the course is equivalent to a lecture course or a seminar.”

The College Fix, which first reported the news, reached out to Harvard about the details surrounding Gay’s teaching schedule but did not receive a response.

In her resignation letter back in January, Gay denied accusations that she had committed plagiarism as part of her PhD thesis and accused her critics of racism.

“It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor— two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am — and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus,” she wrote at the time.