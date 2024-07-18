Interview: “There Should be a Lot of Blood” — Photos and ER Trauma Surgeon Claims Trump Rally Sniper Body is Missing Massive Bloodsprays

Dr. Mollie James is an Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room trauma surgeon who practices in multiple states. She has extensive experience in dealing with the aftermath of gunshots and treating gunshot victims.

Dr. James says the few pictures that have emerged from the rally scene don’t make sense.

“There should be a lot of blood, and there aren’t, in these pictures,” said Dr. James

Dr. James says that the pictures of what federal authorities claim is the body of Thomas Crooks on top of the American Glass Research building in Butler, Pennsylvania, from where Crooks is alleged to have taken shots at President Trump, is missing a large bloodspray behind the body that would be typical.

“There should be a considerable amount of blood. It depends on the exact trajectory through the head and also a few other factors, but behind the body should be a significant amount of blood, brain, hair, skull fragments, and even vertebrae,” Dr. James said.

In comparing the picture from a drone of the whole roof with the picture provided by federal authorities of the body up close, Dr. James notices several irregularities in how the blood has dried on the face.

“Blood follows gravity, so if the entry point is behind the head, it won’t be going against gravity.”

“It looks to me as though the body has been moved.”

You can see the entire interview with Dr. Mollie James here:

Other drone footage of what federal authorities claims is Thomas Crooks on the roof of the AGR building in Butler, Pennsylvania reveal some small amount of what looks like blood, but not the significant sum that Dr. James claims should be present.