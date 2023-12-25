RFK Jr. Denied Secret Service Protection a THIRD time

In a story broken by the Deseret News, Robert Kennedy Jr., son of slain 1968 Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Sr., and nephew of slain President John F. Kennedy, is being turned down for any protection in his Presidential run.

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the Kennedy campaign in a letter that U.S. Secret Service protection for Kennedy is “not warranted.” Last month, Kennedy obtained a restraining order against a stalker who broke into his house in late October.

Yesterday an intruder climbed the fence at my home and was arrested. After being released from police custody later in the day, he immediately returned to my home and was arrested again. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 26, 2023

Mayorkas, in the letter, cites to consultations with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R), Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), and the Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson. Sergeant at Arms Gibson is a former Lt. Gen. in the U.S. Army.

Mayorkas shifts blame to these members of Congress even though Secret Service guidelines make clear that the authority primarily rests with Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security.

In September an armed man impersonating a U.S. Marshall was arrested at a Kennedy campaign event.

The New York Post previously documented credible threats that have been made against Kennedy.

Judicial Watch previously obtained internal communications within the Secret Service where they tried to deflect from public scrutiny about previously turning down Kennedy’s protection by saying it was too soon, and that requests should only be granted when the election was less than a year away. Judicial Watch noted that internally, the Secret Service was aware of multiple threats against Kennedy.

Kennedy has made powerful enemies in the pharmaceutical industry. Kennedy’s publication of “The Real Anthony Fauci” outlined decades of major fraud by one of the government’s most powerful operators. In the book, in one of several incredible revelations, Kennedy outlined how Fauci tortured and killed orphan children in the 1980s as lab rats for his futile treatments.

Candidates for President began receiving protection after Kennedy’s father was shot and killed in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in 1968. The shooting was blamed on Sirhan Bishara Sirhan. Kennedy has since said, after having a conversation with the shooter in prison, that he believes another gunman was involved.

According to a Congressional report, long-shot candidates like Bill Bradley in 2000 and Herman Cain, Rick Santorum, and Newt Gingrich in 2012, Dr. Ben Carson and Bernie Sanders in 2016, received Secret Service protection while they were candidates.

The last President successfully assassinated was Kennedy’s uncle, John F. Kennedy, on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. The official theory from the JFK Assassination relied on an implausible series of ballistic trajectories dismissively known as the “magic bullet theory.” And even after six decades, new revelations continue to be made about that assassination. Just three months ago new revelations from a retired Secret Service agent to the New York Times substantially rewrites the theories about the ballistic trajectories as the Agent, Paul Landis, admitted he collected, handled, and deposited the primary bullet on a hospital gurney that caused government officials to assume the bullet had ‘fallen out of’ John Kennedy.

Robert Kennedy Jr. has stated that he believes there is ‘overwhelming evidence’ of intelligence community involvement in the assassination of his uncle John. Evidence over the decades continues to signal involvement from Vice President Lyndon Johnson and various deep state agents in the intelligence community, which mirrors public opinion polling showing 65% of Americans disbelieve the official government report on the JFK assassination.

Kennedy has said he fears that the Deep State intelligence community will assassinate him, noting that he takes regular precautions for his personal safety.