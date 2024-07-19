PA Trump Rally Shooter Building Reportedly Owned by BlackRock, Managed by Frmr Executives from Pfizer

At the Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last Saturday, a sniper took aim at President Trump, wounding him, killing retired firefighter Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounding two others MAGA patriots.

The building that the sniper was on, part of a complex that also included other snipers working for federal authorities who have not yet been disclosed, is owned by a company called “American Glass Research.” The building is at 615 Whitestown Road in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The location is currently being guarded by the Pennsylvania State Police, and as of Tuesday they had FBI Agents still on the ground. Which is odd, considering that there wasn’t much evidence to be collected on-site according to the official narrative.

American Glass Research has now been identified as partially-owned by BlackRock investments, and whose Executives are formerly with Pfizer. The company bills itself as “a full service independent research and testing laboratory with expertise in testing, design analysis, analytical testing, consulting, training, inspection, product liability and auditing for the glass container industry.”

BlackRock and related firms are accused of various financial transactions, including shorting Trump-related stocks, and standing to profit trillions of dollars from the transactions.

Locals on the ground in Butler, PA, who work across the street from AGR at Brenckle’s Farm and Greenhouse, told the Gateway Pundit that the sale has been pending for months and the neighborhood knew that it was in the works. “Nobody’s happy about it, but there’s not much we can do about it. We’ve heard the stories, and we know there’s some truth to the matter, but everything is hushed up about it. We’re mostly reading about it in the news like everyone else.”

A review of company and building documents at the Butler County Records and Assessment offices similarly revealed nothing particularly interesting or notable about the company or property. The deed records show a 1990 transfer from a local development corporation for $1.

Conservative journalist and activist Laura Loomer also announced a deep dive on American Glass Research and its Executives today: