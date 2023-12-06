SICK. Presidents of Harvard, MIT and Penn Tell Congress that Calling for the Genocide of Jews Does Not Necessarily Violate their Campus Code of Conduct – Unless It Leads to Actual Genocide (VIDEO)

On Tuesday the House Education Committee invited the leaders of MIT, Harvard, and Penn to testify in front of Congress.

During their testimony Rep. Elise Stefanik asked the educators if calling for the genocide of Jews violates the code of conduct on their campuses. Not one of the campus leaders could answer the question.

Presidents of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard, and MIT smilingly say that calling for genocide of Jews isn’t necessarily against their code against harassment and bullying on campus. MIT dean Liz Magill suggested it was not a violation unless it led to actual genocide. Wow!

It’s open season on Jews at these American universities!

These smug elitists can’t even defend young Jewish students living in fear on campus.

These are sick, sick individuals.