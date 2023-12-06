SICK. Presidents of Harvard, MIT and Penn Tell Congress that Calling for the Genocide of Jews Does Not Necessarily Violate their Campus Code of Conduct – Unless It Leads to Actual Genocide (VIDEO)

by
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Harvard Dean Claudine Gay

On Tuesday the House Education Committee invited the leaders of MIT, Harvard, and Penn to testify in front of Congress.

During their testimony Rep. Elise Stefanik asked the educators if calling for the genocide of Jews violates the code of conduct on their campuses. Not one of the campus leaders could answer the question.

Presidents of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard, and MIT smilingly say that calling for genocide of Jews isn’t necessarily against their code against harassment and bullying on campus. MIT dean Liz Magill suggested it was not a violation unless it led to actual genocide. Wow!

It’s open season on Jews at these American universities!

These smug elitists can’t even defend young Jewish students living in fear on campus.

These are sick, sick individuals.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

