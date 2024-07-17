Trump Assassination: Security Left the Gates Wide Open, Anyone & Anything Could have Gotten In (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

Jim Hulings is the Butler County GOP Chair. He had only recently been elected to the volunteer position when, on Saturday, he found himself in the VIP section of the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as shots rang out during the nation’s most recent presidential assassination attempt.

“It was the worst moment of my life, to think that President Trump had come here, to Butler, and was being killed in front of us. I just couldn’t believe it.

And that was then matched by the greatest moment possible when Trump emerged, bloody but triumphant, and told us to fight! It was the greatest feeling to see that in person, and thank God they didn’t kill our President,” Hulings said.

“We did not run, they had to tell us to leave,” he added.

“When they opened up (security) at 1:00PM, they let the General Admission people go. We had to go through the checkpoint, we had to go through the magnetometers, and we had to turn over things that weren’t on the list. Umbrellas, chairs. The General Admission… I don’t think there was any security there… We were going through one at a time, they went down 30-40 at a time… I’m thinking… that doesn’t seem very secure to me because they didn’t check those people.”

Hulings said he felt the security at the event was “bizarre” because it closely searched and inspected some in the crowd, but let others in with no security whatsoever.

Hulings said he could not see the normal detachments of snipers throughout the rally.

“The security at the event, however, was letting people into the event without any screening and I knew that that was a major security lapse. Someone could have gotten a gun into the event very easily.”

What Hulings is describing is that Trump rallies typically have two entrances: general admission and expedited entry, which is typically for elected officials and others.

Both groups are subject to the same security screenings, including metal detectors and pat downs, to ensure that nothing is brought in that might be dangerous to the President or attendees. But what Hulings explains is that security in Butler, Pennsylvania let in at least hundreds of General Admission attendees with no screening.

“They found a money clip in my pocket that I didn’t even know I had,” said Hulings. But then I saw people in the General Admission line who were being let in without any screening whatsoever. We were at the front of the expedited entry line, and by the time we got through security there were already hundreds who were down there from general admission. They were just letting them all in.”

The U.S. Secret Service has received the brunt of public criticism about their handling of security at Butler. The criticism has blamed the Secret Service for allowing a situation to develop where a potential shooter had the ability to take a shot at a President. But what Hulings and others tell the Gateway Pundit is that the security failures were more systemic than just with the Secret Service.

WATCH THE TGP INTERVIEW WITH JIM HULINGS BELOW:

These statements by Hulings match separate but similar security failures observed by Lori Levi that allowed an impermissible “line of sight” to Trump at Butler, unlike any other Trump rally. This ‘line of sight’ allowed an unbroken line for a sniper to get a clear shot. At past rallies, Levi has told the Gateway Pundit, obstructions were always placed in the way of such lines-of-sight to prevent the ability of long-range assassin shots.

Hulings relates that he has given almost non-stop interviews about the Trump assassination, and that requests from the media came in before he got in his car after the incident.

“By the time I was walking up to my car after leaving the rally, I was already getting calls from the New York Times and the New York Post and even People magazine. Later I received multiple calls from CNN, but I let them know very clearly that I would never, ever, speak to them because they are fakenews but I enjoyed that they kept calling so I could keep telling them that.”

Hulings claims he heard three shots, while other sources claim 8–10 were fired.

Jim also provided these photos he took of the rally.

IF YOU HAVE TIPS, PHOTOS OR VIDEOS OF THE TRUMP RALLY IN BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, YOU CAN SEND THEM SECURELY TO THE GATEWAY PUNDIT TEAM HERE OR CONTACT US HERE.