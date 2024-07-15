Following SCOTUS Ruling on Trump Immunity, Leftists Call for Biden to Assassinate Trump – Then Someone Tries to Assassinate Trump

Less than two weeks ago, the left began pushing a dangerous narrative that Joe Biden could order the assassination of Donald Trump.

Last night, somebody tried to assassinate President Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of President Donald Trump earlier this month, ruling that presidents are immune from criminal liability involving official acts during their tenure.

The argument to assassinate Trump was first made by a Biden Judge on the Court of Appeals, who asked Trump attorney John Sauer earlier this year, “Could a president, who ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival and is not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?”

Of course, this is an absurd argument to make, but it is one Biden-appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson also made in the SCOTUS decision on Trump's immunity.

This idea further led to leftists in the media and Joe Biden supporters to suggest that Joe Biden could assassinate Donald Trump even by "launching a preemptive strike on a rebel stronghold at Mar-a-Lago to engineer regime change?" Mueller’s hatchet man, Andrew Weissmann, following the July 1 SCOTUS ruling, said on MSNBC, “You could make the argument that is official conduct at the very least presumptively…”

The notion that Biden can now assassinate Trump and be immune from criminal prosecution was also floated by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who suggested that Biden could also use this supposedly newfound Presidential immunity to kill Supreme Court Justices. "Theoretically, President Biden, acting within the scope of his official duties, could dispatch the military to take out the conservative justices on the Court, and he’d be immune," said Lofgren.

Then we had Gen Z Biden megafan and Harry Sisson, who is paid by the DNC to spread propaganda and spark division, saying on social media that "Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out." Had a random Trump supporter said anything remotely like this about Biden, we would expect the media to drop all coverage of Biden’s troubles and run the story wall-to-wall to rescue his campaign and claim conservatives are violent. But it’s always different when Democrats make vile statements.

Even more concerning, however, were recent statements by Biden just days before Trump was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Why did Biden delete this post? pic.twitter.com/kKRbnzB9AU — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) July 14, 2024

Biden told donors on a private call last week, “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.” Biden staffers reportedly promulgated the quote and sent it to journalists after the call, "a sign that the Biden team viewed the comment as part of their message."

Biden told donors on a private call this afternoon: “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.” — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 8, 2024

Biden also refused to call the incident an assassination attempt in an emergency press conference last night.

They couldn’t take him out with lawfare and criminal charges, and now Trump has been shot two days before the RNC convention, where he will accept the Republican Party Nomination for President of the United States.

Why should we believe the Democrats didn’t play a role in this?

The Gateway Pundit reported that an eyewitness told the BBC that several people witnessed the shooter crawling on the roof of a local building with a rifle before Trump was shot, but they did not act until Trump was shot. We further reported that Secret Service agents appear to have had a clear view of the shooter from their position at a higher elevation than the shooter behind Trump, yet they did not act.

What role did the federal government play in the attempted murder of President Trump in front of tens of thousands of supporters and millions watching from home?