“Take All of Them Out” Zoomer Biden Superfan Tweets About Military Offing Trump and Supreme Court Justices Following Immunity Ruling – Trump Campaign Responds (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of President Donald Trump Monday morning, ruling that presidents are immune from criminal liability involving official acts during their tenure.

The case, Trump v United States, arose from narcissistic Special Counsel Jack Smith’s corrupt indictment against Trump, who is falsely accusing the 45th President of conspiring to throw out the 2020 presidential election results. The garbage charges Smith has levied include spreading “claims” of election fraud and “attempting to obstruct the certification of the election results.”

Trump’s lawyers correctly countered that these actions were within his official duties as President. Therefore, he should be immune from prosecution.

Following the ruling, elected Democrats and other leftists completely lost it. But Joe Biden’s most prominent Generation Z supporter, Harry Sisson, who once interviewed him, issued a tweet that some would consider a threat against Trump and the Supreme Court.

Specifically, the 21-year-old Sisson posted about Biden possibly sending Seal Team Six to “take all of them out.” After all, Biden would be immune from prosecution.

“According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out,” wrote Sisson. “He could send in the military to take out Trump.”

“He has “immunity” for official acts now!”

The “Seal Team Six” reference is an asinine hypothetical posited by DC U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Flo Pan during oral arguments back in January, seemingly thinking ruling in Trump’s favor would give him the authority to take out political opponents. The Supreme Court, of course, had no interest in that line of nonsense and overturned the federal appeals court ruling that Trump did not have broad immunity from prosecution.

Sisson’s post caught the attention of Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita, who responded: Expect a visit. One would assume he meant a visit from the Secret Service.

Sisson refused to back off his tweet and posted a video outrageously accusing LaCivita of threatening him.

“Trump’s campaign manager Chris LaCivita just responded to me saying ‘expect a visit.'”

“What do you think that means? Is the Trump Campaign threatening me with a visit? Are they going to send guys to my house to keep me quiet?”

“You know, I’m just using my First Amendment right to tell them how awful their candidate is…This really is the perfect summary of the Trump campaign, and their candidate is so terrible they have to resort to tactics like this.”

Sisson closed by saying he would never shut up because he sees Trump as “a fraud, a conman, and a convicted felon.”

Had a random Trump supporter said this about Biden, we would expect the media to drop all coverage of Biden’s troubles and run this story wall-to-wall to rescue his campaign. But it’s always different when Democrats make vile statements.