Far-Left MSNBC Host Suggests Joe Biden Can Order Preemptive Strike on Mar-a-Lago in Argument Against Trump Immunity Claims (VIDEO)

Far-left MSNBC host Elie Mystal this week suggested Joe Biden can order a preemptive strike on Mar-a-Lago as he argued against Trump’s immunity claims.

“So if the Supreme Court says that the presidents have this, you know, complete immunity from prosecution and whatever, what’s to stop, oh, I don’t know, the actual president Joe Biden from launching a preemptive strike on a rebel stronghold at Mar-a-Lago to engineer regime change? What’s to stop Biden from doing that, right?” Elie Mystal said.

He continued, “For the record, as Andrew [Weissmann] was saying, I do not think that Biden has the power to launch a strike against his political rival, right?”

“Trump doesn’t seem to understand — and the people who support Trump don’t seem to understand — that the powers he calls onto himself must be given to every single other president. But I think John Roberts will understand that,” Elie Mystal said.

Elie Mystal’s insane rant echoed absurd hypothetical arguments about Trump’s immunity claims lobbed by hired gun Jack Smith and Biden-appointed judge Florence Pan.

Earlier this month President Trump’s attorney John Sauer appeared before a three-judge panel for the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning to argue Trump’s immunity claims in Jack Smith’s DC case.

The three-judge panel hearing oral arguments on immunity claims: Florence Pan (Biden appointee), Michelle Childs (Biden appointee), and Karen Henderson (George W. Bush appointee).

Recall that Jack Smith went completely off the rails and told a federal appeals court that Trump’s immunity argument would allow him to order his supporters to murder opposing lawmakers.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Jack Smith argued Trump is not immune from prosecution because he could order the murder of his political opponents or sell nuclear secrets.

“The implications of the defendant’s broad immunity theory are sobering. In his view, a court should treat a President’s criminal conduct as immune from prosecution as long as it takes the form of correspondence with a state official about a matter in which there is a federal interest, a meeting with a member of the Executive Branch, or a statement on a matter of public concern,” according to Jack Smith’s 82-page filing reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

Jack Smith’s team argued that if Trump is protected by the presidential immunity argument, what could stop him from telling his “inciting his supporters during a State of the Union address to kill opposing lawmakers…”

A three-judge panel heard oral arguments on Tuesday and appeared skeptical of Trump’s immunity claims – one judge, a Biden appointee, asked attorney John Sauer if Trump would be subject to criminal prosecution if he ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate his political rivals.

“Could a president who ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival, and is not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?” Judge Florence Pan, a Biden appointee asked John Sauer.

John Sauer, former Solicitor General of Missouri and friend of The Gateway Pundit, replied, “If he were impeached and convicted first… my answer is qualified yes, there is a political process that would have to occur under the structure of our Constitution which would require impeachment and conviction by the Senate in these exceptional cases…”