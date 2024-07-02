Dem Rep. Zoe Lofgren Says Trump Immunity Decision Means Biden Could Assassinate Conservative Justices (VIDEO)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has made a bold claim about Joe Biden’s presidential powers.

Following a ruling from the Supreme Court that President Donald Trump does have immunity from prosecution over supposed crimes he committed in office, Lofgren took to MSNBC’s Deadline with Nicolle Wallace to argue that Joe Biden could “theoretically” order the military to take out conservative Supreme Court justices.

She explained:

He’s been very open about what he intends to do, and that’s retribution. He himself said last December he intends to terminate parts of the Constitution. He didn’t say which parts, but apparently, the Court is going to give him a wide range to terminate whatever he wants. You know, he summoned a mob to Washington knowing they were armed. He sent them to the Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. If that’s OK, we’ve got a problem in this country. And certainly, in the debate the other night, he would not commit to accepting the election results this November unless he won. So we’ve got a problem here. If he cannot be accountable to — any president, any president cannot be held accountable under the laws that exist — that’s a complete departure from our history. I guess, you know, theoretically, President Biden, acting within the scope of his official duties, could dispatch the military to take out the conservative justices on the Court, and he’d be immune. Think so?

MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann appeared to agree with her assessment:

All these things the congresswoman is saying could be done, which is … Joe Biden could go ahead and prosecute somebody like Donald Trump with no evidence — that’s OK. Could order somebody to be killed — that’s OK. Could go ahead and prosecute Justice Thomas for tax evasion or for bribery based on the facts that we know with respect to Harlan Crow? All of that seems to be on the table, which is horrendous and the reason it’s not going to happen for Joe Biden is because he’s decent and he wouldn’t do it. But that’s not how our country’s supposed to be working on checks and balances. This takes away an enormous check on the most powerful position in the free world.

Lofgren and Weissmann are not the only ones floating the possibility of political assassinations.

Social media influencer and Biden megafan Harry Sisson suggested that Biden now had the power to kill both the Supreme Court justices and Donald Trump himself.

“According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out,” he wrote on the X platform. “He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has ‘immunity’ for official acts now!”

According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has “immunity” for official acts now! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 1, 2024

Biden, meanwhile, issued a statement claiming that the ruling will allow Trump to become America’s first dictator.

“Since January 6, Trump has only grown more unhinged. He’s promising to be a dictator ‘on day one,’ calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain power, and promising a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses,” the statement read.

“The American people already rejected Donald Trump’s self-obsessed quest for power once – Joe Biden will make sure they reject if for good in November,” he continued.