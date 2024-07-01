“Terrifying” – Mueller’s Hatchet Man Andrew Weissmann Melts Down Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling, Floats Absurd SEAL Team 6 Assassination Hypothetical (VIDEO)

Mueller’s hatchet man Andrew Weissmann melted down on Monday after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts.

The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Weissmann brought up the SEAL Team 6 assassination argument on Monday.

“You could make the argument that is official conduct at the very least presumptively…” Weissmann said referring to the absurd hypothetical argument that a president could order SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival.

“What if a president decides that a political adversary is a threat to democracy and orders the killing?” Weissmann said referring to Biden-appointed Judge Florence Pan’s argument.

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor also repeated the SEAL Team 6 hypothetical in her dissent on Monday.

MSNBC is taking the SCOTUS decision well: "What if a president decides that a political adversary is a threat to democracy and orders the killing?"

The SEAL Team 6 assassination plot hypothetical originally started with Jack Smith and Biden’s appointed federal judge Florence Pan (DC Circuit Court of Appeals).

President Trump’s attorney John Sauer earlier this year appeared before a three-judge panel for the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to argue Trump’s immunity claims in Jack Smith’s DC case.

The three-judge panel hearing oral arguments on immunity claims: Florence Pan (Biden appointee), Michelle Childs (Biden appointee), and Karen Henderson (George W. Bush appointee).

Recall that Jack Smith went completely off the rails and told a federal appeals court that Trump’s immunity argument would allow him to order his supporters to murder opposing lawmakers.

Trump’s lawyers argued that Trump is immune from federal prosecution for alleged ‘crimes’ committed while he served as US President.

Jack Smith’s team argued that if Trump is protected by the presidential immunity argument, what could stop him from telling his “inciting his supporters during a State of the Union address to kill opposing lawmakers…”

In January, a three-judge panel heard oral arguments and appeared skeptical of Trump’s immunity claims – one judge, a Biden appointee, asked attorney John Sauer if Trump would be subject to criminal prosecution if he ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate his political rivals.

“Could a president who ordered SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival, and is not impeached, would he be subject to criminal prosecution?” Judge Florence Pan, a Biden appointee asked John Sauer.

John Sauer, former Solicitor General of Missouri and friend of The Gateway Pundit replied, “If he were impeached and convicted first… my answer is qualified yes, there is a political process that would have to occur under the structure of our Constitution which would require impeachment and conviction by the Senate in these exceptional cases…”

Of course this is an absurd hypothetical question that echoes Jack Smith’s argument to the federal appeals court.

