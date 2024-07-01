BREAKING: Trump Responds to Historic Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of former President Donald J. Trump, establishing a precedent for presidential immunity in criminal cases involving official acts during a president’s tenure.

The ruling, stemming from the case Trump v. United States, underscores the constitutional protections afforded to the highest office in the land, ensuring that a former president cannot be criminally prosecuted for actions taken within the scope of their official duties.

The case arose from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump, accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The charges included spreading “claims” of election fraud and attempting to obstruct the certification of the election results.

Trump’s legal team argued that these actions, fell within the scope of his official duties as President, and therefore, he should be immune from prosecution.

Supreme Court’s Ruling:

In a detailed opinion, Chief Justice Roberts, writing for the majority, emphasized the necessity of protecting the President’s ability to execute the duties of the office without undue caution or fear of future prosecution. The Court held that under the Constitution, a President must have some level of immunity to ensure the effective functioning of the executive branch.

“It is these enduring principles that guide our decision in this case. The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official. The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution,” according to the opinion reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

“And the system of separated powers designed by theFramers has always demanded an energetic, independent Executive. The President therefore may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. That immunity appliesequally to all occupants of the Oval Office, regardless of politics, policy, or party,” the opinion reads.

Key Points from the Ruling:

Absolute Immunity for Core Constitutional Powers: The Court reaffirmed that a President enjoys absolute immunity for actions taken within the scope of his exclusive constitutional powers, such as pardoning authority or foreign recognition decisions. This is to ensure that the President can perform his duties without fear of criminal prosecution undermining his ability to act decisively and in the nation’s best interests. Presumptive Immunity for Other Official Acts: For actions that fall within the outer perimeter of presidential responsibilities but are not exclusive constitutional powers, the Court granted at least a presumptive immunity. This means that while the President is generally protected from prosecution for these acts, this immunity can be challenged if the government can demonstrate that prosecuting these actions does not intrude on the executive branch’s functions. No Immunity for Unofficial Acts: The ruling made it clear that unofficial acts, even if performed while in office, do not enjoy immunity. This part of the decision aligns with previous rulings, such as in Clinton v. Jones, which determined that a sitting President is not immune from civil litigation for unofficial conduct.

Roberts said, “the lower courts rendered their decisions on a highly expedited basis” and “did not analyze the conduct alleged in the indictment to decide which of it should be categorized as official and which unofficial” — and it wasn’t briefed before the Supreme Court.

The case has been remanded to the lower courts to determine which of Trump’s actions qualify as official and which do not. This distinction is crucial as it will dictate the scope of his immunity and whether the prosecution can proceed on any of the charges.

Recall in February, President Trump asked the US Supreme Court to pause the immunity ruling in Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC after a federal appeals court stacked with Biden judges denied Trump’s presidential immunity claims.

The three-judge panel for the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Trump immunity claims: Florence Pan (Biden appointee), Michelle Childs (Biden appointee), and Karen Henderson (George W. Bush appointee).

The SCOTUS ruling is not just a personal victory for Trump but a reinforcement of the constitutional framework designed by the Founding Fathers to protect the executive branch from undue judicial and legislative interference.

Trump hailed the decision on Truth Social, stating, “BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”