BREAKING: Trump RAISED $52.8M IN 24 HOURS Following Guilty Verdicts in Marxist Judge Juan Merchan’s Marxist New York City Show Trial

President Trump’s campaign for a third electoral win has, hopefully for the Biden Regime, been derailed by a historic conviction, but according to fundraising numbers, he will be the next President of The United States.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

There was no crime, but the Democrats ratcheted up what would be a misdemeanor to a felony in order to bypass the statute of limitations, and Marxist Judge Juan Merchan helped to rig the trial for a guilty verdict.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen, who the media and prosecutors falsely labeled his “fixer,” in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after “highly conflicted” Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history.

The jury only had to agree that something bad happened, but not on what that something was.

This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! Ironically for the Biden Regime, however, the conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony charges has translated into MORE THAN $34 MILLION fundraised for our real President.

As The Gateway Pundit reported this morning, Trump had raised a campaign record of $34.8 MILLION in the 24 hours after he was convicted by a leftist jury of 34 felony charges in the Alvin Bragg witch hunt trial.

President Trump announced that he would appeal the bogus charges and called Joe Biden a dummy in a press conference this morning.

Now, Team Trump's MAGA War Room X account reveals that Donald Trump's reelection campaign has raised nearly $53 MILLION off of his conviction in Merchan's Kangaroo Court!

JUST IN pic.twitter.com/YHidOAVwHA — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 31, 2024

Keep in mind that Joe Biden previously set a record with an event that raked in a previously unprecedented $25 million. About a week later, Trump set another record unprecedented event with a fundraising amount of over $50 million!

President Trump's nearly $53 Million in 24 hours is not something to be totally surprised about as the Americans denounce political prosecution.

The Trump campaign released the following statement on Friday evening: