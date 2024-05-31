JUST IN: “We’re Going to Be Appealing This Scam… The Judge Was a Tyrant” – Trump Vows to Appeal Guilty Verdicts in Judge Juan Merchan’s Marxist New York City Show Trial (VIDEO)

President Trump on Friday delivered remarks at a press conference at Trump Tower, announcing his appeal against the sham verdict in Alvin Bragg’s felony witch hunt case.

There was no crime, but the Democrats ratcheted up what would be a misdemeanor to a felony in order to bypass the statute of limitations, and Marxist Judge Juan Merchan helped to rig the trial for a guilty verdict.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after “highly conflicted” Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree that something bad happened, but not on what that something was.

This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! Ironically for the Biden Regime, however, the conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony charges has translated into MORE THAN $34 MILLION fundraised for our real President.

“We’re going to be appealing it on many different things. He wouldn’t allow us to have witnesses. He wouldn’t allow us to talk. He wouldn’t allow us to do anything,” said Trump during his press conference.

Trump is expected to appeal Merchan’s ruling to greatly restrict the testimony of Trump’s star witness, former FEC Commissioner Bradley Smith, who would have exalted Trump of any alleged, bogus, fake crime.

“He was waiting for two days, and when it was his turn, Bragg’s people protested, and the judge knocked him out and said you can’t testify. He actually said you can’t testify for anything having to do with the trial; you can say what the federal elections is. Well, that doesn’t help. Everybody knows that. But you can’t testify,” said Trump at one point during his press conference today.

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) recently told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview, “It’s almost as though he has intentionally committed the most egregious reversible error, knowing that if there is a conviction, it will be reversed on appeal. But in the meantime, prior to the election, the Democrats can claim that Donald Trump is a convicted felon. That’s what this is about.”

Trump's sentencing hearing was set for July 11, THREE DAYS before the Republican National Convention, where delegates will choose the GOP nominee for President. The motives of the prosecutors and the judge couldn't be clearer.

Trump slammed the judge as a "tyrant" and said any honest members of the media in the courthouse could see he was "crazed" and angry with Trump in making his many reversible errors.

Watch below: