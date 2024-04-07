President Trump SHATTERS Record Fundraising Efforts of Three Presidents Combined – More than $50 Million Raised at Florida Fundraiser

President Trump reportedly raised more than $50 million at a fundraiser on Saturday, smashing the record set by two Presidents and the alleged 81 million vote-getter, Joe Biden.
Per Fox, Trump went into the event with expectations of raising $33 million after Trump and the RNC raised $65.6 million in March.
As Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined forces with Joe Biden and leftist celebrities Stephen Colbert and Lizzo, who got sued for sexual harassment, in an out-of-touch event that raked in an unprecedented $25 million on Thursday night.
Charlie Kirk Sounds the Alarm After Obama, Clinton, and Biden Raise $25 Million in One Night: “We are Outgunned and Will be Outspent… Time to Get to Work”
Meanwhile, as The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump made an appearance in Massapequa Park, New York, to pay his respects to Officer Diller, who tragically lost his life after being shot by a repeat offender with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.
Trump’s presence at the wake was seen by many as a sign of solidarity with the police force and the grieving family. He also made a contribution to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that assisted the Diller family by paying off their mortgage.
Charlie Kirk said after the news of Biden’s record-setting fundraiser, “We are outgunned and will be outspent.”
Tonight will be the largest fundraiser in political history – $25,000,000 in hard money raised in a single evening for Biden.
This is more raised in one night than Trump raised the entire month of February.
Democrats are beginning to fine tune their messaging, and they have a…
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 28, 2024
However, Trump brought in a new record on Saturday, doubling Joe Biden’s $25 million night.
Fox News reported,
“It took three Democrat presidents to raise $25 million and one president to raise over $50 million, Donald J. Trump,” campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez boasted.
Saturday’s fundraiser took place at a private home in Palm Beach, hosted by billionaire and hedge fund founder John Paulson. Among the 100 or so guests will be heavy-hitters like casino mogul Steve Wynn, Bigelow Aerospace Founder and President Robert Bigelow, and former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
“The response to our fundraising efforts has been overwhelming, and we’ve raised over $43 million so far,” Paulson said in a statement. “There is massive support amongst a broad spectrum of donors.”
Though the fundraiser is expected to take in tens of millions, Trump still needs to close the gap with his Democratic rival, incumbent President Biden, who is reported to have around $192 million on hand compared with just over $93 million for Trump.
President Trump spoke to the media before the event, stating, “This has been some incredible evening before it even starts because people – they wanted to contribute to a cause of making America great again, and that’s what’s happened.”
Trump later said on Truth Sociail,
Biggest night in Fund Raising of ALL TIME!!!Will double up the Biden number of last week at Radio City. People are desperate for change. They want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! DJT