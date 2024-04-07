President Trump SHATTERS Record Fundraising Efforts of Three Presidents Combined – More than $50 Million Raised at Florida Fundraiser

President Trump reportedly raised more than $50 million at a fundraiser on Saturday, smashing the record set by two Presidents and the alleged 81 million vote-getter, Joe Biden.

Per Fox, Trump went into the event with expectations of raising $33 million after Trump and the RNC raised $65.6 million in March.

As Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined forces with Joe Biden and leftist celebrities Stephen Colbert and Lizzo, who got sued for sexual harassment, in an out-of-touch event that raked in an unprecedented $25 million on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, as The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump made an appearance in Massapequa Park, New York, to pay his respects to Officer Diller, who tragically lost his life after being shot by a repeat offender with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.