New York Jury Reaches Verdict on Trump’s NY Lawfare Trial — GUILTY!! — ALL 34 COUNTS! — EACH COUNT COULD RESULT IN 4 YEARS IN PRISON!… Judge Merchan Tells Jurors He “Admires Your Dedication and Hard Work”

The New York City jury reached a verdict in Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan’s lawfare case against President Donald Trump late on Thursday afternoon.

The Gateway Pundit contributor Paul Ingrassia is attending the ongoing show trial today in New York City. He will be reporting from the media room.

Ingrassia, who has been live reporting from inside the Merchan kangaroo court for several days now, has observed firsthand the blatant disregard for due process and fair trial standards.

Despite the prosecution’s failure to clearly define the alleged criminal act committed by President Trump, the court appears poised to find him guilty at all costs and send him to prison, irrespective of the evidence or lack thereof.

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America.

The verdict will be announced after 5 PM ET.

UPDATE: Jury has a verdict; they’re expecting another 30 minutes before the formal announcement. This is much sooner than we anticipated, even just a few minutes ago. Few were expecting a jury verdict today. I will post the latest updates as soon as I receive them. https://t.co/6VSvO6wFic — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

In a shocking twist that defies the principles of American jurisprudence, Judge Merchan instructed the jurors that they do not need to reach a unanimous decision on the specific “unlawful means” that Trump is accused of in the case. They just have to sense that he is guilty. This goes against all common law in US history.

Instead, the jury was given the liberty to select from three main options, effectively turning the process into a choose-your-own-adventure game of legal implications.

Violations of federal election law (which no one in that courtroom is familiar with, and the judge specifically prevents Brad Smith from testifying about); The falsification of business records; and Tax violations

President Trump is being tried by a jury in a city that voted 87% for Joe Biden. The jury members all admitted to reading The New York Times and watching MSNBC for their news.

The verdict is in…

Prayers for President Trump and his family.

As we wait for a jury verdict, say a prayer for President Trump, his family, and our country. May God bless President Trump and the United States of America! pic.twitter.com/Iz26k9zKqb — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

President Trump was found guilty on ALL 34 COUNTS!

Each count could result in 4 years in prison!

Judge Merchan salutes the jury.

“Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves.”

Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves. — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

“Trump will win this on appeal. This trial has been a complete and total mockery of the rule of law; due process; the constitution; and the criminal justice system. Absolutely disgraceful!”