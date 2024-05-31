WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds TRUMP TOWER Press Conference Following Guilty Verdicts in Judge Juan Merchan’s Historic Marxist Show Trial in New York City – Starting Time: 11 AM ET

President Trump was found guilty of 34 felonies but no one knows what crime he committed… It wasn’t disclosed!

President Trump will hold a press conference this morning at 11 am ET at the Trump Tower Atrium to speak out on his political persecution by radical left Biden Thugs in the Manhattan Court House.

Trump announced the presser on Truth on Thursday after the guilty verdict came in.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! The sentencing was set for July 11.

“BREAKING NEWS: I’M A POLITICAL PRISONER!” — Trump’s Donation Page Crashes as Supporters Flood Website Following Guilty Verdict in ‘Sham Trial’ on All 34 Counts

“I’m a political prisoner!” Trump said after the verdict in his rigged trial with far-left jurors, a far-left conflicted Judge, and politically motivated prosecutors was announced.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree that something bad happened, but not on what that something is. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

So now we have a convicted US President with 34 felony counts, and NO ONE knows what crime President Trump committed!

President Trump waves to thousands of supporters outside Trump Tower on Thursday May 30, 2024 following the disgusting Judge Merchan show trial verdicts.

After deliberating for several hours on Thursday, the jury returned a guilty verdict after the judge rigged the trial by allowing jurors to choose which crime they believed Trump committed.

Trump is facing four years in prison for every count. Biden and his thugs will do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House for four more years.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported last night, following the verdict and within minutes, President Trump's donation page CRASHED from the massive influx of support as patriots stood up to the Biden Regime's anti-American persecution of the opposition leader. The Biden campaign released a disgusting statement following this shameless assault on the former President, labeling Donald Trump a “dictator,” lecturing that “no one is above the law,” and fundraising off of their desecration of American values.

Watch Trump's press conference live below at 11 am ET/10 am CT via Real America's Voice:

