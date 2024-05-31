BREAKING: Trump Raises RECORD SHATTERING $34.8 MILLION in Less Than 24 Hours – Nearly Double Previous Record!

Ironically for the Biden Regime, the May 30, 2024 conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony charges has translated into MORE THAN $34 MILLION fundraised for the next President.

Despite Joe Biden’s crippling inflation, Americans are giving whatever they can to save this country!

In what has been widely denounced as a show trial, Trump was found guilty on Wednesday evening on all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last night, following the verdict and within minutes, President Trump’s donation page CRASHED from the massive influx of support as patriots stood up to the Biden Regime’s anti-American persecution of the opposition leader. The Biden campaign released a disgusting statement following this shameless assault on the former President, labeling Donald Trump a “dictator,” lecturing that “no one is above the law,” and fundraising off of their desecration of American values.

President Trump will likely comment on the massive fundraising haul and America's rejection of the junk charges during his press conference this morning.

Per Trump War Room, "Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million – nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform."