BREAKING: Trump Raises RECORD SHATTERING $34.8 MILLION in Less Than 24 Hours – Nearly Double Previous Record!

Ironically for the Biden Regime, the May 30, 2024 conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony charges has translated into MORE THAN $34 MILLION fundraised for the next President.
Despite Joe Biden’s crippling inflation, Americans are giving whatever they can to save this country!
In what has been widely denounced as a show trial, Trump was found guilty on Wednesday evening on all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.
As The Gateway Pundit reported last night, following the verdict and within minutes, President Trump’s donation page CRASHED from the massive influx of support as patriots stood up to the Biden Regime’s anti-American persecution of the opposition leader. The Biden campaign released a disgusting statement following this shameless assault on the former President, labeling Donald Trump a “dictator,” lecturing that “no one is above the law,” and fundraising off of their desecration of American values.
Per Trump War Room, "Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million – nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform."
RNC Research responded on X, "~30% of them were BRAND NEW DONORS."
"Democrats will rue the day they unleashed a sleeping giant."
$34.8 million in less than a day — and ~30% of them were BRAND NEW DONORS.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.
Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.
The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree that something bad happened, but not on what that something is. This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.
So now we have a convicted US President with 34 felony counts, and NO ONE knows what crime President Trump committed!
The Trump campaign released the following statement announcing the massive patriotism and support:
Trump Shatters Fundraising Records After Rigged Biden Trial Verdict
May 31, 2024
Today, the Trump campaign announced a record shattering small dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million – nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform. Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats with their election interference political witch hunt have awakened the MAGA movement like never before.
"From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors. Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday's donor's were brand new donors to the WinRed platform. President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict." - Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, Trump Campaign Senior Advisors
