HILARIOUS! President Trump Says Joe Biden is “The Worst, The Dumbest, Most Incompetent, and Most Dishonest President We’ve Ever Had” and Slams J6 Witch Hunt, Liz Cheney, “Crying Adam Kinzinger” (VIDEO)

Donald Trump on Friday held a press conference at Trump Tower this morning after he was convicted on 34 sham felony charges in the New York City courthouse on Thursday.

“It all comes out of the White House,” said Trump of his political persecution. He continued, “Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country. He’s the worst president in the history of our country, the most incompetent; he’s the dumbest president we’ve ever had. He’s the dumbest President, most incompetent president, and he’s the most dishonest president we’ve ever had.”

Trump gave an outstanding speech that wasn’t a campaign stump speech, and he spoke so clearly and powerfully for 33 straight minutes. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is “a man who can’t put two sentences together,” as Trump noted during his press conference. This is why the prosecution and Merchan placed Trump under a gag order. The truth is too damning to the narrative about Donald Trump that they are trying to promulgate with their far-left media allies. And they don’t want Trump speaking because Joe Biden can’t speak for sh*t.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump announced his plans to appeal the “tyrant” Judge Juan Merchan’s rigged show trial and the sham verdict in Alvin Bragg’s felony witch hunt case.

There was no crime, but the Democrats ratcheted up what would be a misdemeanor to a felony in order to bypass the statute of limitations, and Marxist Judge Juan Merchan helped to rig the trial for a guilty verdict.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen, who the media and prosecutors falsely labeled his "fixer," in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after “highly conflicted” Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree that something bad happened, but not on what that something was.

This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! Ironically for the Biden Regime, however, the conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony charges has translated into MORE THAN $34 MILLION fundraised for our real President.

In addition to slamming Biden as "the dumbest president we've ever had," Trump also slammed RINOs Liz Cheney and "Crying Adam Kinzinger," the disgraced fake Republicans who led the congressional J6 witch hunt and second impeachment hoax against President Trump.

At every turn, the deep state and the Swamp have been persecuting Donald Trump and trying to stop him since day one.

WATCH BELOW: