HILARIOUS! President Trump Says Joe Biden is “The Worst, The Dumbest, Most Incompetent, and Most Dishonest President We’ve Ever Had” and Slams J6 Witch Hunt, Liz Cheney, “Crying Adam Kinzinger” (VIDEO)

Donald Trump on Friday held a press conference at Trump Tower this morning after he was convicted on 34 sham felony charges in the New York City courthouse on Thursday.
“It all comes out of the White House,” said Trump of his political persecution. He continued, “Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country. He’s the worst president in the history of our country, the most incompetent; he’s the dumbest president we’ve ever had. He’s the dumbest President, most incompetent president, and he’s the most dishonest president we’ve ever had.”
Trump gave an outstanding speech that wasn’t a campaign stump speech, and he spoke so clearly and powerfully for 33 straight minutes. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is “a man who can’t put two sentences together,” as Trump noted during his press conference. This is why the prosecution and Merchan placed Trump under a gag order. The truth is too damning to the narrative about Donald Trump that they are trying to promulgate with their far-left media allies. And they don’t want Trump speaking because Joe Biden can’t speak for sh*t.
As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump announced his plans to appeal the “tyrant” Judge Juan Merchan’s rigged show trial and the sham verdict in Alvin Bragg’s felony witch hunt case.
There was no crime, but the Democrats ratcheted up what would be a misdemeanor to a felony in order to bypass the statute of limitations, and Marxist Judge Juan Merchan helped to rig the trial for a guilty verdict.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump in April 2023 on 34 felony counts related to ‘hush payments’ he made to Stormy Daniels.
Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen, who the media and prosecutors falsely labeled his "fixer," in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.
The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after “highly conflicted” Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed. Judge Merchan told jurors they did not have to agree on a crime. This is unheard of in US history. The jury only had to agree that something bad happened, but not on what that something was.
This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.
The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts! Ironically for the Biden Regime, however, the conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony charges has translated into MORE THAN $34 MILLION fundraised for our real President.
In addition to slamming Biden as "the dumbest president we've ever had," Trump also slammed RINOs Liz Cheney and "Crying Adam Kinzinger," the disgraced fake Republicans who led the congressional J6 witch hunt and second impeachment hoax against President Trump.
At every turn, the deep state and the Swamp have been persecuting Donald Trump and trying to stop him since day one.
WATCH BELOW:
Trump: I've been treated very badly by two other judges also because it's all the same thing. And it all comes out of the White House. Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country. He's the worst president in the history of our country, the most incompetent; he's the dumbest president we've ever had. He's the dumbest President, most incompetent president, and he's the most dishonest president we've ever had.
He's a Manchurian Candidate. You take a look at the way he treats China, Russia, so many others. You know, I ended the Russian pipeline; it was dead. He comes in, and he approves it. And he gets three and a half million, meaning three and a half million is paid to the family, his family, from the mayor of Moscow’s wife. And I said, “Where did that come from?” Nobody wants to talk about it. But he's a very big danger to our country. And the only way they think they can win this election is by doing exactly what they're doing right now: Win it in the courts because they can't win at the ballot box.
So we're going to show them that— Oh, we're gonna fight. It's actually, I don't know, it's something where I'm wired in such a way that a lot of people would have gone away a long time ago; they would have gone away after impeachment hoax number one, that was a total hoax. I had great support from the Republican Party, though. Then you had impeachment hoax number two. And then they formed a committee. How about they formed a committee of thugs, the J6 committee of thugs. And they took their records, and they destroyed all of the records after the committee was abandoned because those records were great for us. Now, can you imagine if Republicans did that? Everybody would have been in jail by now.
Think of it, the unselect — I call it the unselect -- they call it the select committee. I call it the Unselect Committee of thugs. They meet, it’s 100% Democrat and two pass Republicans that are no longer Republicans that are no longer in business anymore. Thank you. But it was all Democrats and two wayward Republicans: Liz Cheney, and Cryin. Adam Kinzinger… He cries every time he goes on television, He’s the most emotional human being I think I've ever seen. And that was our Representatives. These two people were our Reps. So, they had all this stuff that they're leaking, and then when it came time to look at the records, like where the police said and the Capitol Guard said that I supplied, think of it, that I recommended as many soldiers or National Guard as you want-- 10,000. If you had 500, you wouldn't have had a problem, there wouldn't have been a J6, but Nancy Pelosi and the group didn't want it.
Anyway, so they have testimony to all of that— that I did not attack the Secret Service agent in the front of a car. You know, these are strong people, and I supposedly went to the driver, and I grabbed him around the neck, and he rebuffed me, and then I went to the other guy, who I think is a black belt in karate. And he's slightly younger than me, maybe 35 years, 40 years, 50 years. And I grabbed him around the neck; he's a black belt in karate, they know how to get somebody from around their neck. They would have gone like this, and that would be the end of that. Actually, I had a friend that said, you shouldn't dispute that. That makes you look like the toughest cookie we've ever seen. You should have let that go on. But the fact is, it never happened. It was all made up. And that was proven to be made up. It proved to be a false story. And they deleted and destroyed all of that information, every ounce of it.
We're dealing with a corrupt government. We have a corrupt country. Our elections are corrupt, our borders are open. Our borders are going to be closed very soon. November 5 is going to be the most important day in the history of our country. Now, when I say that, because my people are always saying, do this, do this because we're fighting for America: DonaldJTrump.com. I hope everybody watching right now: DonaldJtrump.com because it really makes a difference. They have a lot of money on the other side. I don't know where they get it. Nobody knows where they get it, but for some reason they get money. But they're not on the side of our country.