Charlie Kirk Sounds the Alarm After Obama, Clinton, and Biden Raise $25 Million in One Night: “We are Outgunned and Will be Outspent… Time to Get to Work”

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden joined forces with leftist celebrities Stephen Colbert and Lizzo, who got sued for sexual harassment, in an out-of-touch event that raked in an unprecedented $25 million on Thursday night.

The event, which charged $250, with the largest contributions of $250,000 and $500,000 per ticket, took place in New York City, the same day that President Donald Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

Today 4 living presidents are in NYC. 3 are going to a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert and Lizzo. 1 is at a wake for a slain NYPD Officer. Speaks Volumes pic.twitter.com/mqPiColwJV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2024

President Trump, who has been vocal in his support for law enforcement, made an appearance in Massapequa Park, New York, to pay his respects to Officer Diller, who tragically lost his life after being shot by a repeat offender with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Trump’s presence at the wake was seen by many as a sign of solidarity with the police force and the grieving family. He also made a contribution to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that assisted the Diller family by paying off their mortgage.

Meanwhile, in a stark contrast of events, the fundraiser in NYC, which included a photo opportunity with Biden, Obama, and Clinton taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz for a donation of $100,000, drew criticism online.

NEW: Joe Biden, Barack Obama & Bill Clinton rise from the floor with Biden looking like a wax statue at Biden’s fundraising event in NYC. The Biden campaign claims the event will bring in $25 million with far-left late-night host Stephen Colbert. Special guests include… pic.twitter.com/Ig9FNVFGJY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 29, 2024

Biden’s aide decided to post a tone-deaf tweet as Trump attended the wake.

“I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election,” Biden said on Thursday morning.

According to NPR, “Biden fundraiser, featuring Obama and Clinton, raises $25 million. Biden is currently leading President Trump in fundraising.”

Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, took to social media to highlight the significance of the fundraiser and what it means for the upcoming political battles.

“Tonight will be the largest fundraiser in political history – $25,000,000 in hard money raised in a single evening for Biden. This is more raised in one night than Trump raised the entire month of February,” Kirk said.

He continued with a call to action for Republicans, emphasizing the urgency of the situation: “Democrats are beginning to fine-tune their messaging, and they have a standing army of 5,000+ full-time organizers on the ground in the key states. We are outgunned and will be outspent. The polls are tightening. Time to get to work. The country is at stake.”