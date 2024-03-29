Charlie Kirk Sounds the Alarm After Obama, Clinton, and Biden Raise $25 Million in One Night: “We are Outgunned and Will be Outspent… Time to Get to Work”

by

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden joined forces with leftist celebrities Stephen Colbert and Lizzo, who got sued for sexual harassment, in an out-of-touch event that raked in an unprecedented $25 million on Thursday night.

The event, which charged $250, with the largest contributions of $250,000 and $500,000 per ticket, took place in New York City, the same day that President Donald Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

President Trump, who has been vocal in his support for law enforcement, made an appearance in Massapequa Park, New York, to pay his respects to Officer Diller, who tragically lost his life after being shot by a repeat offender with 21 previous arrests and 9 felony charges during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Trump’s presence at the wake was seen by many as a sign of solidarity with the police force and the grieving family. He also made a contribution to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that assisted the Diller family by paying off their mortgage.

Meanwhile, in a stark contrast of events, the fundraiser in NYC, which included a photo opportunity with Biden, Obama, and Clinton taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz for a donation of $100,000, drew criticism online.

Biden’s aide decided to post a tone-deaf tweet as Trump attended the wake.

“I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election,” Biden said on Thursday morning.

According to NPR, “Biden fundraiser, featuring Obama and Clinton, raises $25 million. Biden is currently leading President Trump in fundraising.”

Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, took to social media to highlight the significance of the fundraiser and what it means for the upcoming political battles.

“Tonight will be the largest fundraiser in political history – $25,000,000 in hard money raised in a single evening for Biden. This is more raised in one night than Trump raised the entire month of February,” Kirk said.

He continued with a call to action for Republicans, emphasizing the urgency of the situation: “Democrats are beginning to fine-tune their messaging, and they have a standing army of 5,000+ full-time organizers on the ground in the key states. We are outgunned and will be outspent. The polls are tightening. Time to get to work. The country is at stake.”

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.