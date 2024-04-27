Rep. Andy Biggs on $60 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill: Speaker Johnson “Put Together a Coalition with Democrats,” We Could Solve Southern Border Crisis “With Just a Fraction of The Money”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) discussed the foreign aid package recently passed in Congress on Newsmax, telling host David Harris Jr. that Congress could have solved the southern border crisis with “just a fraction of the money” sent to Ukraine, Israel, and other conflict zones around the world.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The House of Representatives on Saturday passed three bills to hand out $95 Billion in “foreign aid” to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S. involved conflict zones around the world. Of the $95 Billion, over $60 Billion was allocated for Ukraine.

The handout to Ukraine was sold to the American people as a “loan.” However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) revealed that only $44 to $47 billion–40%–of the $113 billion that the United States has handed out to Ukraine is lethal aid.” So what was the other 66 to $69 billion for?” Roy asked on Bannon’s War Room.

Two bills from the handout package, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024 and the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, both passed the House with more support from Democrats than Republicans. This comes after Republicans under Mike Johnson’s leadership gave up a $1.2 trillion spending bill, also with more support from Democrats than Republicans, and reauthorization for warrantless searches of Americans under FISA Section 702.

All 112 “Nay” votes on a bill to send $60 billion to Ukraine came from Republicans, with 101 Republicans voting “AYE” with 210 Democrats. Every single Democrat voted in favor of sending additional taxpayer money to secure a foreign border, more than doubling the number of Republican votes in favor.

Speaker Johnson arrogantly declared himself a “wartime speaker” before announcing the massive foreign aid package to fund multiple countries oceans away — but not the United States. The United States is not even at war with anyone!

Johnson later told the media in a press conference following the passage of the foreign aid bills that he did “the right thing.”

Meanwhile, our border remains wide open, with dangerous criminals flooding into our country. What a shame Johnson turned out to be.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Johnson’s betrayal of the conservative agenda could be explained by the fact that one of his top handlers aides, Policy Director Dan Ziegler, is a former lobbyist with clients who have a financial interest in Ukraine aid.

Biggs said in an X post on Friday, "The DC Cartel’s foreign aid spending bills were only passed because of the Speaker’s coalition government. If we used a fraction of the money we sent overseas for border security, we could end the invasion. But the Biden regime doesn’t want to close the border."

Watch more below: