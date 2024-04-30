House Democratic Leadership Officially Declares Support for RINO Mike Johnson — Will Vote Against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (R-NY), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, following a House Democratic Caucus Meeting, have formally announced their collective decision to save their comrade and oppose Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to vacate the chair, currently held by RINO Speaker Mike Johnson.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

“Mike Johnson has made a complete departure of who he is and what he stands for, and to the point where people are literally asking, is he blackmailed? What is wrong with him because he’s completely disconnected with what we want?” Greene asked during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced that he will co-sponsor MTG’s motion to vacate the chair.

“I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by Rep. MTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker,” Massie wrote.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Gosar became the third Republican, joining Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), to support a Motion to Vacate the Chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker.

“Nearly 11 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border in the past three years. My congressional district in Arizona, ground zero for the invasion, is getting pummeled by the surge of lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have brought violent crime, deadly drugs, human trafficking and are depleting resources and services meant for U.S. citizens. In fact, every state has become a border state. Communities across the country are being ravaged, families are being destroyed and Americans in need are being ignored,” Gosar said in response to Mike Johnson’s latest anti-American foreign aid package.

Johnson has sold out his countrymen for the Biblical equivalent of thirty pieces of silver. The House of Representatives, under Johnson’s leadership and his comrades, passed two “America last” legislations this month.

Firstly, the House approved an extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a measure initially enacted following the September 11, 2001, attacks, in a 273 to 147 vote. This provision allows for the warrantless surveillance of American citizens, a move that has raised concerns about privacy and civil liberties.

An amendment proposed by Rep. Andy Biggs, which sought to impose a requirement for the FBI to obtain a warrant before conducting surveillance on Americans under FISA, ended in a 212-212 tie vote, leading to Speaker Mike Johnson casting the tie-breaking vote against the amendment.

The second major legislative action under Speaker Johnson involved the passing of three bills aimed at providing financial aid to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other regions engaged in conflicts outside U.S. borders.

The package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

The Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday that the US secretly sent long-range Army Tactical Missile System to Ukraine as part of the $61 billion dollar package passed by Democrats, RINOs, Speaker Johnson and signed by Joe Biden.

Now, Democrats are protecting their own people.

In a joint statement House Democrat Leaders said, “At this moment, upon completion of our national security work, the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction. We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed.”

