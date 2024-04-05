Marjorie Taylor Greene Speculates Speaker Johnson Is “Being Blackmailed” — “What Do They Have On Him?” (VIDEO

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene aired speculative concerns regarding Speaker Mike Johnson’s recent political actions, suggesting a potential blackmail situation to explain what she perceives as a radical departure from his known conservative stances.

It can be recalled that the Georgia Congresswoman filed a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

The legislation passed by a 286-134 vote, achieving the necessary 2/3 vote to avoid a government shutdown. Democrats bailed out Johnson after over 100 members of his caucus rebelled.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday, Greene expressed bewilderment at Johnson’s recent legislative decisions, which she argues starkly contrast with his proclaimed values and the expectations of his conservative base.

“Mike Johnson has made a complete departure of who he is and what he stands for, and to the point where people are literally asking, is he blackmailed? What is wrong with him because he’s completely disconnected with what we want?” asked Greene.

Carlson probed further, asking directly if Greene believed Johnson was indeed being blackmailed.

Greene, though expressing uncertainty, highlighted drastic changes in Johnson’s actions that she finds inexplicable. “I have no idea. I can’t comprehend what radically changes a man,” she responded.

Greene added:

“I mean, if we break down the the second part of basically an omnibus. Let’s break that down. So Mike Johnson is pro-life. And the second part of the omnibus, just less than two weeks ago, he funded full-term abortion clinics, full-term abortion clinics. He funded the trans agenda on children. I mean, how does that even happen from a Christian conservative Republican speaker? He did nothing for the southern border and did nothing to secure the border. And this comes on the heels of Laken Riley being brutally murdered. This came on the heels of a video that was running on loop on social media, where illegal aliens had rushed our border, ran over Texas National Guard, ran over Border Patrol agents in order to invade our country. These were military-age men, by the way. He did nothing to secure our border. It’s the number one issue in the world. He completely changed who he was, funded the FBI, gave them a brand new building, fully funded the Department of Justice that is persecuting everyone on the right and actually targeting a presidential candidate for election this year. Literally trying to put him in jail for the rest of his life. We don’t know who Mike Johnson is anymore.”

