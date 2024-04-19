JUST IN: Gosar is Third Republican on Board to Oust Speaker Johnson

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is now the third Republican on board to oust Speaker Johnson.

Gosar on Friday joined Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie in their effort to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The House of Representatives on Friday advanced a foreign aid bill that allocates billions of dollars to Ukraine and Israel.

“Nearly 11 million illegal aliens have crossed our southern border in the past three years. My congressional district in Arizona, ground zero for the invasion, is getting pummeled by the surge of lawbreakers. These illegal aliens have brought violent crime, deadly drugs, human trafficking and are depleting resources and services meant for U.S. citizens. In fact, every state has become a border state. Communities across the country are being ravaged, families are being destroyed and Americans in need are being ignored,” Gosar said.

He added, “Congress cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the consequence of Biden’s disastrous open border policies, nor can it idly wait for Biden to halt this invasion through executive fiat. Congress has the responsibility to solve this crisis.”

“Yet rather than spending the resources to secure our southern border and combating the invasion of 11 million illegals and despite repeated promises there would be no additional money going to Ukraine without first securing our border, the United States House of Representatives, under the direction of the Speaker, is on the verge of sending another $61 billion to further draw America into an endless and purposeless war in Ukraine,” Gosar added.

“I have added my name in support of the motion to vacate the Speaker. Our border cannot be an afterthought. We need a Speaker who puts America First rather than bending to the reckless demands of the warmongers, neo-cons and the military industrial complex making billions from a costly and endless war half a world away,” concluded Congressman Gosar.