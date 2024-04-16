MIKE JOHNSON IN TROUBLE: Rep. Thomas Massie Announces He Will Join Forces with MTG to Oust Johnson as Speaker – Johnson Can Only Afford to Lose One GOP Vote

Rep. Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) speakership is in dire trouble after announcing his support for funding the war in Ukraine.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

Now, Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News has reported that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) will co-sponsor MTG’s motion to vacate the chair.

NEW — TOM MASSIE said in a closed House Republican meeting that he’s going to cosponsor the motion to vacate, per several sources in the room. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2024

Moreover, Massie told Johnson that the only way to avoid getting booted as Speaker was to “clean the barn and resign,” according to Sherman.

MASSIE told Johnson in front of the entire House Republican Conference that he should clean the barn and resign or else he’ll be vacated. https://t.co/hPMthGw9RW — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 16, 2024

Massie confirmed the news in an X post minutes ago.

I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by @RepMTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 16, 2024

After a user asked Massie what Johnson had said in response, Massie revealed that Johnson had no intention of stepping down.

He said he won’t resign. I said to him that he is the only one who can prevent us from going through what happened last fall. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 16, 2024

What makes Massie’s support significant is the GOP only has a one-vote majority in the House thanks to the selfish early resignations by Kevin McCarthy (RINO-CA), Ken Buck (RINO-CO), and Mike Gallagher (RINO-WI) along with the stupid ousting of George Santos (R-NY). This means if every Democrat joined MTG and Massie in a motion to vacate, Johnson would be completely done as Speaker.

It appears more likely the GOP have another new round of House elections soon.