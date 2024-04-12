TYRANNY: House PASSES Bill to Renew FISA Warrantless Spy Program by 273-147 Vote – Here’s the 126 Republicans Who Voted YES to Snoop on Americans Without Meaningful Limits

The House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation to continue their FISA warrantless spying on American citizens and give themselves a corrupt carveout from surveillance after hitting a snag earlier this week.

273–147: House passes two-year reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The bill now heads to the Senate. Current 702 authority expires April 19. pic.twitter.com/HJmGP8zfpV — CSPAN (@cspan) April 12, 2024

The final vote on Section 702 of the Foreign Surveillance Act was 273-147, with 126 Republicans in favor of betraying the American people. The legislation now heads to the Democrat-led Senate where it will presumably pass and then be signed into law by Joe Biden.

Section 702 is scheduled to expire on April 19.

Via the Office of the Clerk, here were the 126 Republicans who voted yes:

Aderholt Alabama

Allen Georgia

Amodei Nevada

Bacon Nebraska

Balderson Ohio

Barr Kentucky

Bentz Oregon

Bergman Michigan

Bice Oklahoma

Buchanan Florida

Bucshon Indiana

Burgess Texas

Calvert California

Carl Alabama

Carter Georgia

Carter Texas

Chavez-DeRemer Oregon

Ciscomani Arizona

Cole Oklahoma

Crawford Arkansas

Crenshaw Texas

D’Esposito New York

De La Cruz Texas

Diaz-Balart Florida

Duarte California

Edwards North Carolina

Ellzey Texas

Emmer Minnesota

Estes Kansas

Ezell Mississippi

Feenstra Iowa

Ferguson Georgia

Fitzpatrick Pennsylvania

Fleischmann Tennessee

Flood Nebraska

Franklin Florida

Gallagher Wisconsin

Garbarino New York

Garcia California

Gimenez Florida

Gonzales Texas

Granger Texas

Graves Louisiana

Graves Missouri

Grothman Wisconsin

Guest Mississippi

Guthrie Kentucky

Hern Oklahoma

Hill Arkansas

Hinson Iowa

Houchin Indiana

Hudson North Carolina

Huizenga Michigan

Jackson Texas

James Michigan

Johnson Louisiana

Johnson South Dakota

Joyce Ohio

Kean New Jersey

Kelly Mississippi

Kelly Pennsylvania

Kiggans Virginia

Kiley California

Kim California

Kustoff Tennessee

LaHood Illinois

LaLota New York

Lamborn Colorado

Latta Ohio

LaTurner Kansas

Lawler New York

Lee Florida

Letlow Louisiana

Lucas Oklahoma

Malliotakis New York

Maloy Utah

McCaul Texas

McClain Michigan

McHenry North Carolina

Miller (OH) Ohio

Miller (WV) West Virginia

Miller-Meeks Iowa

Molinaro New York

Moolenaar Michigan

Moore (UT) Utah

Moran Texas

Murphy North Carolina

Newhouse Washington

Nunn (IA) Iowa

Obernolte California

Palmer Alabama

Pence Indiana

Pfluger Texas

Reschenthaler Pennsylvania

Rodgers (WA) Washington

Rogers (AL) Alabama AYE

Rogers (KY) Kentucky

Rose Tennessee

Rouzer North Carolina

Rutherford Florida

Salazar Florida

Scalise Louisiana

Scott Georgia

Sessions Texas

Simpson Idaho

Smith (NE) Nebraska

Smucker Pennsylvania

Stauber Minnesota

Steel California

Stefanik New York

Steil Wisconsin

Strong Alabama

Tenney New York

Thompson Pennsylvania

Turner Ohio

Valadao California

Wagner Missouri

Walberg Michigan

Waltz Florida

Webster (FL) Florida

Wenstrup Ohio

Williams (NY) New York

Williams (TX) Texas

Wilson (SC) South Carolina

Wittman Virginia

Womack Arkansas

Shortly before final passage, the House rejected a commonsense amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) which would require a warrant to spy on Americans. 86 Republicans voted for authoritarianism, with Speaker Mike Johnson casting the decisive vote.

NEW: 86 Republicans just voted against @RepAndyBiggsAZ’s amendment to require a warrant to spy on Americans under FISA causing it to fail. Here are the names: pic.twitter.com/6mAoJfnlac — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2024

As previously reported by Jim Hoft, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) revealed that Congress gave its members a special carve out in the latest version of the FISA bill.

Via the proposed legislation, here is the special gift that members of Congress tried to give themselves:

Requirement: The Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation shall promptly notify appropriate congressional leadership of any query conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation using a query term that is reasonably believed to be the name or other personally identifying information of a member of Congress, and shall also notify the member who is the subject of such query.