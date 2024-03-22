BREAKING: MTG Files Motion to Vacate the Chair and Remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker

It appears the GOP will have another new round of House elections in the near future, thanks to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

A short time ago, the Georgia Congresswoman filed a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

The legislation passed by a 286-134 vote, achieving the necessary 2/3 vote to avoid a government shutdown. Democrats bailed out Johnson after over 100 members of his caucus rebelled.

MINIBUS PASSES AS MTG FILES MOTION TO KICK JOHNSON OUT 286-134 112 RS AGAINST

23 DEMS AGAINST JEFFRIES BAILS OUT JOHNSON ONCE AGAIN….. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 22, 2024

Jake Sherman from Punchbowl News broke the story on MTG’s motion to vacate.

BREAKING NEWS — @RepMTG has filed a motion to vacate @SpeakerJohnson, according to multiple sources on the House floor. Stay tuned for more info….. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 22, 2024

Sherman notes that MTG must go to the mike next and call up the resolution. Moreover, she needs to ask for privilege, or the House will ignore her.

MTG may have decided to hold off on the next steps for another day, leaving the chamber following the Omnibus vote.

ALERT — MTG has walked out of the chamber…..Doesn't seem as if she will as for privilege today. So this will remain in the hopper. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 22, 2024

The House of Representatives is scheduled to go on recess today for two weeks, so any immediate action regarding vacating the chair will apparently be delayed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.