BREAKING: MTG Files Motion to Vacate the Chair and Remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker

by

It appears the GOP will have another new round of House elections in the near future, thanks to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

A short time ago, the Georgia Congresswoman filed a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

The legislation passed by a 286-134 vote, achieving the necessary 2/3 vote to avoid a government shutdown. Democrats bailed out Johnson after over 100 members of his caucus rebelled.

Jake Sherman from Punchbowl News broke the story on MTG’s motion to vacate.

Sherman notes that MTG must go to the mike next and call up the resolution. Moreover, she needs to ask for privilege, or the House will ignore her.

MTG may have decided to hold off on the next steps for another day, leaving the chamber following the Omnibus vote.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to go on recess today for two weeks, so any immediate action regarding vacating the chair will apparently be delayed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.