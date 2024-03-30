EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Congressional Candidate Kathleen Winn Discusses RINO Opponent Juan Ciscomani’s Vote for 1.2 Trillion Spending Package That Funds Abortion, LGBTQ Organizations, and Child Gender Transitions But NOT Border Security

Republican U.S. Congressional Candidate Kathleen Winn (AZ-06) recently spoke to The Gateway Pundit about her primary race against GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani following his controversial vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion spending bill.

Instead of voting against the bill, which empowers Biden’s border invasion, the Representative of southern border towns in Arizona allocated taxpayer dollars to fund full-term abortion services and transgender youth services, including sex-change surgeries for kids.

Ciscomani’s district, which includes Arizona’s second-largest city, Tucson, sits just northeast of Sasabe, Arizona, which is reportedly the number-one hotspot for illegal border crossings into the United States.

CBS reports,

Nestled between the Tohono O’odham Nation Reservation and a highway that connects Tucson with Nogales, Mexico, this area in southern Arizona is one of the most remote stretches of the U.S.-Mexico border. For the past months, it has also been the busiest region for Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants entering the U.S. unlawfully. Undeterred by miles of border wall, violent Mexican cartels and a treacherous terrain with extreme temperatures, migrants have been crossing into the Tucson sector of Arizona by the hundreds, and sometimes by the thousands, each day — often with the help of smugglers.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, RINO Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) was disinvited from attending a church in his district out of condemnation for his yes vote in favor of abortion and youth LGBTQ organizations while the southern border catastrophe rages on.

Ciscomani was one of the 101 RINOs who voted for the massive spending bill to avert a government shutdown. The bill received more support from Democrats than Republicans.

The vote—286 to 134—had 185 Democrats and 101 Republicans voting ‘yay.’ It was later passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Ciscomani was the only Representative in the Arizona Republican delegation who voted in favor of the bill.

The disastrous omnibus bill does nothing to secure the border while allocating millions of dollars to funding full-term abortions, LGBTQ programs, and youth gender transitioning programs. It also funds the Biden Regime to continue its attack on the Second Amendment with a federal gun-grab operation to keep firearms out of the hands of people who they say “pose a threat to themselves and others.”

“Ciscomani’s vote was an attack on Christianity,” Kimberly McAllister, the wife of The Bridge Church Pastor David McAllister, told The Gateway Pundit. “It was an attack on Christian values, and not just Christian values, conservative values, and on people who care about family and children. You don’t have to be a Christian to hold these values,” she continued while comparing Ciscomani to a “liberal Democrat.

McAllister added, “It was just such an attack on everything that we hold dear: family, life, protection, law and order, the border. I mean, so many things; it was one after the other, but as a church, the cultural issues of the LGBTQ and transgender agenda, the abortion, those are a big thing for us.”

Kathleen Winn told The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson that she has already gained enough signatures to get her name on the ballot for the July 31 Primary. Meanwhile, Ciscomani’s efforts to get signatures on his ballot petition have actually driven more voters to sign Winn’s petition.

Watch the full interview below: