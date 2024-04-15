BREAKING: RINOS WIN – AMERICANS LOSE: FISA 702 Again Passes House by Vote of 259-128 – Here are The 117 RINOs Who Voted for Warrantless Spying on Americans

The House of Representatives on Monday passed a Motion to Table the Motion to Reconsider H.B. 7888, which passed on Friday to renew FISA 702 and allow warrantless surveillance of innocent Americans.

This was a betrayal of Americans.

Shortly before the final passage of H.B. 7888 on Friday, the House rejected a commonsense amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), which would have required a warrant to spy on Americans. However, 86 Republicans voted for authoritarianism, with Speaker Mike Johnson casting the decisive vote.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), in an interview with Maria Bartoromo this weekend, slammed Mike Johnson for voting with Democrats again to break the tie and “abdicating the power of the purse” to the Democrats in the latest spending package. “As I see it now, I’m not sure there’s a difference between Mike Johnson being in charge and the Democrats being in charge,” Senator Paul remarked:

Recall that official intelligence documents show that the FBI illegally used FISA 278,000 times to spy on Americans, including their political enemies like President Trump, Trump donors, and January 6 families. Republicans in Congress chose to screw the American people and allow unwarranted search and seizure of our private communications, giving the Biden Regime and FBI renewed authority to spy on Trump and innocent Americans, as they previously did, leading up to the 2024 election.

The final vote on Section 702 of the Foreign Surveillance Act was 273-147 on Friday, with 126 Republicans in favor of betraying the American people. On Monday, the legislation was brought back to a vote on a motion to reconsider, requested by Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL) and demanded by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in a recorded vote.

However, 117 Republicans voted with 142 Democrats in favor of a Motion to Table the Motion to Reconsider, which was requested by House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH). The legislation now heads to the Democrat-led Senate, where it will presumably pass and then be signed into law by Joe Biden.

Recall that Mike Turner, a staunch opponent of FISA reform to end warrantless surveillance of innocent Americans, came under fire earlier this year for sending a letter to colleagues and raising concern over “an urgent matter with regard to a destabilizing foreign military capability that should be known by all Congressional Policy Makers.” According to Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), who asked Speaker Johnson for an inquiry and possible removal of the House Intelligence Chair from his committee, this was an attempt by Turner to create unfounded worry in pursuit of a “political agenda” to prevent the passage of FISA reform legislation.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), following Friday’s disappointing vote by RINOs, Democrats, and Speaker Johnson, sent a letter to all 435 members of Congress on Monday urging them to protect civil liberties, follow the U.S. Constitution and fix the current legislation to make it constitutional.

“I urge all Members of Congress to vote NO on the motion to table the motion to reconsider,” states the letter. “I am specifically asking the 56 Members of Congress who voted for final passage of H.R. 7888, the Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act, after supporting and voting for Biggs Amendment #1 to vote NO on the motion to table.”

Friday’s legislation permits U.S. agencies to monitor foreign targets abroad but has come under scrutiny for its implications and past misuse in surveilling American citizens. The vote displayed a uniparty alliance, with 147 Democrats and 126 Republicans supporting the bill, while 88 Republicans and 59 Democrats opposed it.

Here are the 117 RINOs who voted in favor of warrantless spying on the American people and President Trump’s campaign:

Aderholt Republican AYE
Allen Republican AYE
Amodei Republican AYE
Babin Republican AYE
Bacon Republican AYE
Balderson Republican AYE
Barr Republican AYE
Bergman Republican AYE
Bice Republican AYE
Buchanan Republican AYE
Bucshon Republican AYE
Burgess Republican AYE
Calvert Republican AYE
Carey Republican AYE
Carl Republican AYE
Carter (GA) Republican AYE
Carter (TX) Republican AYE
Chavez-DeRemer Republican AYE
Ciscomani Republican AYE
Cole Republican AYE
Crawford Republican AYE
Crenshaw Republican AYE
De La Cruz Republican AYE
Diaz-Balart Republican AYE
Duarte Republican AYE
Dunn (FL) Republican AYE
Edwards Republican AYE
Ellzey Republican AYE
Emmer Republican AYE
Estes Republican AYE
Ezell Republican AYE
Feenstra Republican AYE
Ferguson Republican AYE
Fitzpatrick Republican AYE
Fleischmann Republican AYE
Flood Republican AYE
Foxx Republican AYE
Franklin, Scott Republican AYE
Gallagher Republican AYE
Garbarino Republican AYE
Garcia, Mike Republican AYE
Gimenez Republican AYE
Gonzales, Tony Republican AYE
Graves (LA) Republican AYE
Graves (MO) Republican AYE
Green (TN) Republican AYE
Grothman Republican AYE
Guest Republican AYE
Guthrie Republican AYE
Hill Republican AYE
Hinson Republican AYE
Houchin Republican AYE
Huizenga Republican AYE
Jackson (TX) Republican AYE
James Republican AYE
Johnson (SD) Republican AYE
Kean (NJ) Republican AYE
Kelly (MS) Republican AYE
Kelly (PA) Republican AYE
Kiggans (VA) Republican AYE
Kiley Republican AYE
Kim (CA) Republican AYE
LaHood Republican AYE
LaLota Republican AYE
Lamborn Republican AYE
Latta Republican AYE
LaTurner Republican AYE
Lawler Republican AYE
Lee (FL) Republican AYE
Lucas Republican AYE
Malliotakis Republican AYE
McClain Republican AYE
McHenry Republican AYE
Meuser Republican AYE
Miller (OH) Republican AYE
Miller (WV) Republican AYE
Miller-Meeks Republican AYE
Molinaro Republican AYE
Moolenaar Republican AYE
Moore (UT) Republican AYE
Moran Republican AYE
Murphy Republican AYE
Newhouse Republican AYE
Nunn (IA) Republican AYE
Obernolte Republican AYE
Pfluger Republican AYE
Reschenthaler Republican AYE
Rodgers (WA) Republican AYE
Rogers (AL) Republican AYE
Rogers (KY) Republican AYE
Rouzer Republican AYE
Rutherford Republican AYE
Salazar Republican AYE
Scalise Republican AYE
Scott, Austin Republican AYE
Sessions Republican AYE
Simpson Republican AYE
Smith (NE) Republican AYE
Smucker Republican AYE
Stauber Republican AYE
Steel Republican AYE
Stefanik Republican AYE
Steil Republican AYE
Strong Republican AYE
Tenney Republican AYE
Thompson (PA) Republican AYE
Turner Republican AYE
Valadao Republican AYE
Van Duyne Republican AYE
Wagner Republican AYE
Walberg Republican AYE
Waltz Republican AYE
Wenstrup Republican AYE
Williams (NY) Republican AYE
Wilson (SC) Republican AYE
Wittman Republican AYE
Womack Republican AYE

The Motion to Table a Motion to Reconsider solidified the vote for tyranny.

