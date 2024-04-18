JUST IN: GET MOVING EUROPE! – President Trump Releases Statement in Opposition to Johnson/Biden Ukraine Funding Bill, Calls on Europe to “Match The Money Put in By The United States of America”

President Trump released a statement this afternoon on the massive amount of aid that the United States is providing to Ukraine as Europe does next to nothing, and Congress announces a new $95 billion foreign aid package.

“Why is it that the United States is over $100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation!” said Trump in a scathing Truth Social post.

Speaker Mike Johnson, the self-proclaimed “wartime speaker,” announced on Wednesday that he is proceeding with his intention to introduce a series of foreign aid bills for discussion, including provisions for funding Ukraine.

The $95 billion package provides an additional “$60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.” It also provides aid to both Israel and, reportedly, “Gaza and other conflict zones around the world.” “I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world,” said Joe Biden in a statement urging Democrats in the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the un-American legislation.

Worse, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024 and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

This means that after President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term ends in January. However, if Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later. This isn’t a loan. It’s a handout.

It’s been reported, yet to be confirmed, that details of Speaker Johnson’s foreign aid strategy have been leaked. The alleged specifics are as follows:

$95.34 billion, roughly 60% of which goes directly into the DIB: Ukraine – $48.43 billion $19.85 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

$14.8 billion for DOD ops in EUCOME AOR

$13.8 billion in USAl for Ukraine to purchase US weapons

$8 million for IG

($7.85 billion direct support to Ukraine government) Israel – $14.1 billion $4 billion for missile defense (Iron Dome and David’s Sling)

$1.2 billion for Iron Beam

$4 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

$3.5 billion in FMS for Israel to purchase US weapons

$800 million for ammunition plant improvements Red Sea Operations – $2.4 billion use for operations, force protection, and the replacement of combat

expenditures INDOPACOM – $2.58 billion 1.9 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

542 million to INODPACOM UPL

133 million to enhance cruise missile components Submarine Industrial Base – $3.3 billion Investment in dry dock construction, etc, in support of SIB and AUKIS

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson’s foreign aid plan has reportedly “leaked.” The terms are purportedly as follows: $95.34 billion, roughly 60% of which goes directly into the DIB: Ukraine – $48.43 billion

• $19.85 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD • $14.8 billion for DOD ops… pic.twitter.com/OMheF8zEVo — The General (@GeneralMCNews) April 16, 2024

President Trump released a statement admonishing Europe for footing the bill and telling them to “GET MOVING.”

Trump: Why isn’t Europe giving more money to help Ukraine? Why is it that the United States is over $100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation! Why can’t Europe equalize or match the money put in by the United States of America in order to help a Country in desperate need? As everyone agrees, Ukrainian Survival and Strength should be much more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us! GET MOVING EUROPE! In addition, I am the only one who speaks for “ME” and, while it is a total mess caused by Crooked Joe Biden and the Incompetent Democrats, if I were President, this War would have never started!

President Trump aired similar sentiments in a press conference with Speaker Johnson last week, noting that “we keep handing out gifts of billions and billions of dollars” and calling on Europe to give money to equalize America’s aid contributions. Trump also stated that he wanted to see Mike Johnson and Republicans in Congress attach loan terms to the aid we’re providing.

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the “loan” structure in the package Mike Johnson announced Wednesday includes FULL LOAN FORGIVENESS!

And still no southern border security… These people care more about protecting Ukrainians than they do Americans.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) issued a stern warning to former President Donald Trump regarding his continued support for Speaker Mike Johnson, saying, “If Trump supports this monstrous, unpaid-for foreign aid debt buster, he will lose the very supporters who comprise his vanguard. Mark my words.”

In a pivotal turn, Senator Rand Paul has openly supported Congressman Thomas Massie’s call for Speaker Johnson’s resignation. “Thomas Massie’s doing the right thing. I think the Republicans need real leadership… I think we need someone who has some courage and some intestinal fortitude,” Sen. Paul said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz(R-FL) also said, “There is no other way to describe it, it is surrender, it is disappointing. I won’t support it.”

Boebert also joined in on X, commenting, “President Trump is right. We need his strength to regain peace! I oppose this insulting, America Last bill as well!”