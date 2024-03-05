Democrats are Turning Out for Nikki Haley Again in Super Tuesday Primaries

Biden-supporting Democrats in Vermont and likely other open primary states are voting for Nikki Haley in the open GOP Primary despite having no plans to vote for her in the General Election this November.

Democrat Paul Somerset said, “I’m voting against Trump. I’m not voting for Haley” to “make Trump look weak.”

“A lot of Haley voters are not saying they will vote for the GOP presidential nominee regardless of who it is,” reads NBC’s 6:20 p.m. ET Super Tuesday update on exit polling data.

Trump trounces Nikki Haley in a recent nationwide poll of Republican voters by 60%. This is the only ploy Haley’s got!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Nikki Haley campaign and Joe Biden voters have been trying this strategy since the first primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire earlier this year.

Unsurprisingly, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a surrogate for Haley’s failing campaign, appeared on Fox in December and begged all voters, including Democrats, to come out and vote for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary. Haley, sitting right next to him during the news hit, smiled and nodded in agreement that Democrats should turn out for her to sabotage Trump.

Vermont is a small state with just 17 GOP delegates in play tonight, but in other states with open primaries, like Virginia, which has 48 delegates, this strategy could bring her numbers closer to Trump’s. Still, taking the lead tonight is highly unlikely no matter how much Nikki Haley and the Democrats cheat the open primaries.

Trump is destroying Nikki Haley heading into Super Tuesday with 273 delegates to her measly 43 delegates. Candidates need 1,215 delegates to win the GOP nomination for President.

Eleven of 15 states voting on a GOP Nominee tonight have open primaries where Independents and Democrats may participate, according to CBS.

They’re voting for Nikki Haley because she will lose a general election, even against Dementia Joe!

In fact, a new poll by Sienna-NY Times found that NEARLY HALF of Nikki’s support is from Biden voters!

Trump has won nine of ten primary contests to date with only one setback in the Washington D.C. primary last weekend, where neocon former UN Ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley became the official darling of the swamp and won a participation trophy.

Despite losing almost every primary so far to Trump, Haley has vowed to stay in the race and is apparently betting on wins today. Haley also pulled back on her promise to endorse her former boss, Donald Trump – and suggested she may stay in the primary race until July.

One might think that Haley is secretly backing Joe Biden and only staying in this race to drain GOP resources before the general election.

NBC reports,

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Somerset, a Democrat, voted in the state's Republican primary for the first time today, casting his ballot for Nikki Haley — although he has no plans to support her even if she were to win the Republican nomination. "I'm voting against Trump. I'm not voting for Haley," he said, explaining he wants to see Haley "beat or at least be strong enough to make Trump look weak." But when it comes to the general election in November, Somerset is all in for Biden, who he says he is "surprised" doesn't get more credit. "I just can't vote for the Republican Party at all, whether she's in charge of it or he's in charge of it," he said of the GOP's two major candidates.

Results in Vermont and Virginia are expected when polls close at 7 pm ET, followed by North Carolina at 7:30 pm ET.

Next, the polls for Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and Tennessee close at 8 pm, followed by Arkansas at 8:30 pm.

The Polls in Colorado, Minnesota, and Texas close at 9 pm ET, California and Utah at 11 pm ET, and finally, Alaska at midnight tonight.

The Trump campaign is hosting a watch party at 7:30 as results are expected to start trickling in shortly. Watch live:

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the primary results in these 15 states.