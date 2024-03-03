Poll Finds Nearly Half of Nikki Haley’s Primary Support Comes from Joe Biden Voters – But Nikki Vows to Stay in and Trash Trump for Several More Weeks for Her Donors

So, Nikki Haley is still running around doing the Democrat Party’s dirty work and trashing President Trump on a daily basis.

Haley even slammed President Trump following an $83 miillion verdict by a corrupt leftist judge in a lawsuit by a crazy woman.

On Saturday, Nikki Haley lost three more contests to President Donald Trump in Idaho, Missouri, and Michigan. It was another clean sweep for Trump.

Despite her losses, Haley pulled back on her promise to endorse her former boss, Donald Trump – and suggested she may stay in the primary race until July.

It should be noted that it is not Republican support that is keeping Nikki in the race. It’s Democrat support.

In New Hampshire, Democrat voters admitted to voting for Nikki Haley in the primary election.

In South Carolina, once again, nearly half of her voters were Biden voters.

This is what she wanted.

And a new poll by Sienna-NY Times found that NEARLY HALF of Nikki’s support is from Biden voters!

Amy Walter from Cook Political Reported tweeted: “Meanwhile, NYT/Siena poll throws cold water on theory that Haley’s strong showing in suburban areas =sign of weakness for Trump in general: “a near majority of Ms. Haley’s supporters (48-31) say they voted for Mr. Biden in the last election instead of Mr. Trump.”

This should not be a surprise, Nikki’s surrogate Governor Chris Sununu begged Democrats to vote for Nikki in the presidential primary! So she is expecting their support.