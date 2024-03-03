WHAT A SURPRISE: Neocon Nikki Rows Back on Pledge to Endorse Trump, Could Stay in Race Until July

Republican primary candidate Nikki Haley appeared to row back on her pledge to endorse Donald Trump when her failing campaign eventually comes to an end.

“I think I’ll make what decision I want to make,” Haley said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. “But that’s not something I’m thinking about.”

The Republican National Committee (RNC) required all candidates who appeared on the debate stage to sign a pledge indicating they would support the party’s eventual nominee. When asked about whether she would endorse Trump even if he were convicted , Haley raised her hand.

Howeer, Haley added that “the RNC is not the same RNC” and that she no longer feels bound by the pledge.

The establishment candidate also suggested that despite many of her largest donors pulling out, she may stay in the race until the Republican National Convention in July, fighting out Donald Trump to the bitter end despite having lost every single race so far.

“If the people want to see me go forward, they’ll show it,” she said. “They’ll show it in their votes. They’ll show it in their donations.”

Haley also cast doubt that Trump would follow the constitution if elected, feeding the left-wing narrative that he plans on ruling by decree.

“I don’t know. I don’t – I don’t know,” said when asked about it. “I mean … you always want to think someone will, but I don’t know.”

NEW: “I don’t know” if Trump would follow the Constitution if elected to a second term, fmr. Amb. @NikkiHaley says. “When you go and you talk about revenge. When you go and you talk about, you know, vindication. … I don’t know what that means and only he can answer for that.” pic.twitter.com/9mlVLW4x8W — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 1, 2024

She continued:

You know, when you … go and you talk about revenge – when you go and you talk about, you know, vindication [and] when you go and you talk about – what does that mean? Like, I don’t know what that means, and only he can answer for that. What I can answer for is, I don’t think there should ever be a president that’s above the law. I don’t think that there should ever be a president that has total immunity to do whatever they want to do.

On Friday, Haley picked up endorsements from RINO Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both of whom voted to impeach Donald Trump.

“Two strong senators in one day. I’m grateful to have their support,” she wrote on the X platform. “Thank you Sens. [Susan Collins] and [Lisa Murkowski]. We have a country to save!”