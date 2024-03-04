Participation Trophy: Neocon Nikki Haley Takes Her First “Victory” in D.C. Swamp GOP Primary

Nikki Haley has clinched her first win in the GOP presidential nominating contest this Sunday, as projected by NBC News and AP.

Haley has triumphed in the DC swamp primary, a result that her campaign is eager to use as a launching pad for the upcoming Super Tuesday races, where a total of 15 states and American Samoa will participate.

Haley’s campaign managed to garner a whopping 63% of the votes from D.C. RINOS, leaving Trump with 33%. The voter turnout saw just over 2,000 D.C.

Finally, Haley can now start bragging about “winning” the swamp.

The Hill reported:

The win for the former United Nations ambassador breaks a streak of more than a half dozen victories for former President Trump to start out the GOP contests for the nomination. It’s a much-needed triumph for Haley to show she can top Trump somewhere, but she still has a long road ahead of her. She has pledged to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday this week, when more than a dozen states will vote. But she was not able to win any of the early-voting states in January and February, and no upcoming state obviously jumps out as a clear opportunity for her to win. Still, the win in the winner-take-all D.C. primary will give her all of its 19 delegates. Voting in the District took place across three days from Friday to Sunday. Trump still has an early lead in delegates attained that will likely grow significantly on Tuesday with the additional states voting. Candidates need at least 1,215 delegates to mathematically clinch the Republican nomination. The Democratic primary in D.C. will take place in June.

A corrupt place like Washington, D.C., is the only place where Neocon Nikki Haley can win. That should tell you everything you need to know.

Trump still needs 1,215 delegates to win the GOP nomination, according to NBC News.

So, Nikki Haley is still running around doing the Democrat Party and Deep States’ dirty work and trashing President Trump on a daily basis.

On Saturday, Nikki Haley lost three more contests to President Donald Trump in Idaho, Missouri, and Michigan. It was another clean sweep for Trump.

Despite her losses, Haley pulled back on her promise to endorse her former boss, Donald Trump – and suggested she may stay in the primary race until July.

It should be noted that it is not Republican support that is keeping Nikki in the race. It’s Democrat support.

In New Hampshire, Democrat voters admitted to voting for Nikki Haley in the primary election.

In South Carolina, once again, nearly half of her voters were Biden voters.

This is what she wanted.

And a new poll by Sienna-NY Times found that NEARLY HALF of Nikki’s support is from Biden voters!

Amy Walter from Cook Political Reported tweeted: “Meanwhile, NYT/Siena poll throws cold water on theory that Haley’s strong showing in suburban areas =sign of weakness for Trump in general: “a near majority of Ms. Haley’s supporters (48-31) say they voted for Mr. Biden in the last election instead of Mr. Trump.”