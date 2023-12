Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was out campaigning in New Hampshire with Governor Chris Sununu. The two appeared together on FOX News this morning in hopes to revive her dying campaign.

Haley is currently 50 points down in the polls to President Donald Trump.

During their interview Governor Sununu begged all voters including Democrats to come out and vote for Nikki Haley in the GOP primary.

This is the very definition of a dying campaign.

Pathetic.