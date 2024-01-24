Democrat New Hampshire Voters Admit to Voting for Nikki Haley in Republican Primary to Sabotage Trump (VIDEO)

Biden-supporting Democrat New Hampshire voters admitted to voting for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary Tuesday evening to sabotage Trump.

The New Hampshire Republican primary was open to Independents and Democrats.

President Trump criticized the New Hampshire primary rules.

“SO RIDICULOUS THAT DEMOCRATS AND INDEPENDENTS ARE ALLOWED TO VOTE IN THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, ESPECIALLY SINCE CROOKED JOE BIDEN HAS ABANDONED NEW HAMPSHIRE—BUT WORD IS WE ARE DOING REALLY WELL!!!” Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday evening ahead of the final vote tally.

President Trump won the New Hampshire primary even though Democrats cast their votes for Nikki Haley.

The AP called the race for Trump with 31,236 votes @ 54.3% to Nikki Haley’s 25,727 votes @ 44.7%

CNN interviewed a Democrat voter who voted for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary and will switch his vote to Joe Biden in the general election.

WATCH:

MSNBC interviewed another Nikki Haley primary voter who will go on to vote Democrat in the general election.

“And Christian is emblematic of so many conversations I had throughout the day,” the MSNBC host said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

