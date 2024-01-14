FOX News: Iowa Democrats May Switch Parties to Vote for Nikki Haley (VIDEO)

by

The frigid Iowa Republican Caucus will be held tomorrow on Monday night in below zero temperatures.

Democrats will not hold their first contest in Iowa this year. They will skip over Iowa with several other planned primaries. Their last attempt in 2020 ended in complete failure. No winner was produced in the 2016 caucus.

Democrat supporters blamed racism for the debacle.

And There It Is… Democrats Blame Racist Iowan Voters After Hillary’s App Crashes on Caucus Night (VIDEO)

FOX News on Sunday announced Democrats may switch parties to vote for Nikki Haley – they like her pro-war, globalist, woke bent.

Almost half of her support comes from Independents and Democrats.

Mark Cuban is urging Democrats to vote for Haley.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.