FOX News: Iowa Democrats May Switch Parties to Vote for Nikki Haley (VIDEO)

The frigid Iowa Republican Caucus will be held tomorrow on Monday night in below zero temperatures.

Democrats will not hold their first contest in Iowa this year. They will skip over Iowa with several other planned primaries. Their last attempt in 2020 ended in complete failure. No winner was produced in the 2016 caucus.

Democrat supporters blamed racism for the debacle.

FOX News on Sunday announced Democrats may switch parties to vote for Nikki Haley – they like her pro-war, globalist, woke bent.

Almost half of her support comes from Independents and Democrats.

Mark Cuban is urging Democrats to vote for Haley.