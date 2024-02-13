VIDEO: Elderly Joe Biden Hits His Head On Marine One as Questions Over His Mental Acuity Continue Following Devastating Special Counsel Report

Joe Biden sparked renewed concerns regarding his mental state Sunday evening following last week’s devastating Special Counsel report on his mental state.

As Fox News reported, Biden departed from Delaware to Washington D.C. just before the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII began. Once he arrived back in the nation’s capital, video footage captured Biden putting himself in harm’s way.

The video starts with Biden slowly emerging from the helicopter, hunched over as he begins to exit. But he misjudges the height of the top frame and smacks his head on it.

Jill Biden did not appear to react despite her husband once again exhibiting a lack of awareness.

After exiting Marine One, Joe is seen following Jill back to the White House like a puppy dog. He shuffles inside without answering any questions from reporters.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported that the Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden for stealing documents because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” This comes as Trump is facing years behind bars for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Biden then held a press conference to push back on the Special Counsel report, only to worsen things. He referred to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico” and had a screaming meltdown when asked about his mental acuity.

He also angrily responded when asked why he shared classified information with his ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer.

Sudden anger and forgetting key dates, such as the day your child passed away, are classic signs of dementia. Yet the White House claims Biden does not need a cognitive assessment test.

It becomes more difficult to see how Biden will last until the 2024 election. Several potential candidates are waiting in the wings most notably Gavin Newsom and Michelle Obama.