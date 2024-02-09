Angry Joe Biden BLOWS UP at Reporter Asking About His Age and Mental Acuity After Special Counsel Calls Him ‘Elderly Man with Poor Memory’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday evening delivered remarks after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a 345-page report on the stolen classified documents investigation.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” the report read.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Joe Biden about Robert Hur’s decision not to charge him because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden responded to Doocy with snark: “I’m well-meaning and I’m an elderly man and I know what the hell I’m doing and I’m the president and I put this country back on its feet…”

BIDEN: "I'm well-meaning and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing"

Peter Doocy asked Biden, “How bad is your memory?”

Biden replied, “My memory is so bad, I let you speak.”

BIDEN: "My memory is so bad, I let you speak"

The press turned on Joe Biden after Hur’s report was released. One reporter suggested Joe Biden should step aside and let another Democrat run for president against Trump.

Joe Biden was not happy about this.

Biden snapped after the reporter asked him about his age and mental acuity.

“[The] American people have been watching and they have expressed concerns about your age…” she said.

Biden blew up at her: “That is YOUR JUDGMENT! That is YOUR JUDGMENT!”

