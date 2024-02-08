Special Counsel Hur Finds Joe Biden “Willfully Retained” TOP SECRET Military and National Security Information – DOJ Defends Lack of Criminal Charges Against Biden, a “Well-Meaning, Elderly Man with a Poor Memory”

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Thursday released a 345-page report on Biden’s stolen classified documents investigation.

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.

At least 5 White House aides, including former White House Counsel Dana Remus were involved in Biden’s classified documents scandal.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

“Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home,” According to the report reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

According to the report, the documents from 2009 about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan have classification markings up to the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information level (SCIF-designated) and they were found in Joe Biden’s Delaware garage.

Biden STOLE the documents from a SCIF, stored them in his Delaware garage where his son Hunter had access to them and he still wasn’t charged!

The FBI also recovered a set of notebooks from unlocked drawers in the office and basement den of Biden’s Delaware home. The notebooks contained classified information about his intelligence briefings with Barack Obama and meetings in the situation room.

“Mr. Biden wrote down obviously sensitive information discussed during intelligence briefings with President Obama and meetings in the White House Situation Room about matters of national security and military and foreign policy,” the report said.

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” the report read.

THIS IS A GLARING EXAMPLE OF THE TWO-TIERED JUSTICE SYSTEM IN AMERICA

In June Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts for storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump was charged in a federal court in Florida with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ also released staged photos of the ‘classified’ documents stored at Trump’s Florida residence shortly after the raid in August 2022.