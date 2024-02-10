Daily Mail: Nuclear Option Being Considered to Remove Joe Biden as Democrat Nominee with Multiple Candidates Surfacing as Possible Replacements

An explosive report claims that multiple Democrats are considering dumping Old Joe Biden after a damaging DOJ report concluded that he is “an elderly man with a poor memory” and “diminished faculties.”

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously revealed, Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded that Biden “willfully retained” classified information but declined to charge him.

But the Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Translation: Biden is not guilty because he is suffering from dementia and has no clue what he is doing.

Biden then raised more alarms at a press conference when he called Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the “President of Mexico” and blew up at a reporter who questioned his mental acuity.

Now, the Daily Mail reports there is a movement with the Democratic Party to do the sensible thing and replace Biden as their Presidential candidate at the August convention in Chicago. If true, this would prove quite a twist.

From The Daily Mail :

Democrat insiders say it is now ‘panic time’ after a blockbuster Justice Department report concluded Joe Biden has ‘diminished faculties’ and is an ‘elderly man with a poor memory’. Increasingly, behind the scenes, a nuclear option is being considered to remove the 81-year-old president as the Democrat nominee at the party’s convention in Chicago in August. The leading candidates to replace him include California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The paper goes on to mention Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Michelle Obama as well. Interestingly, Kamala Harris’s name does not come up.

The likely reason no one is talking about Harris is that her favorability ratings are even worse than Biden’s. Moreover, she has her own issues regarding gaffes and questions regarding her mental state.

As far as Michelle Obama goes, TGP has revealed that a plan has reportedly emerged to throw Old Joe under the bus and it is supposed to happen at the convention as well. Her husband, Barack, is also allegedly involved in the scheme.

A former senior Democrat White House official who worked with Biden, predicted in an interview with The Daily Mail that more Democrat voices would speak out soon.