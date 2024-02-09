“I Did Not Share Classified Information with My Ghostwriter!” – Biden Screams at Reporter, Denies He Read Aloud Classified Passages to His Ghostwriter (VIDEO)

Biden Thursday evening delivered brief remarks and took questions from reporters after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a 345-page report on the stolen classified documents investigation.

Hur found that Joe Biden “willfully retained” classified information, however, he decided not to charge him. Hur said there is evidence Biden retained classified notebooks, “knowing he was not allowed to do so.”

The Justice Department defended not bringing charges against Biden because he’s a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

According to Robert Hur, In 2017, Joe Biden read aloud classified passages about meetings in the Situation Room to his ghostwriter “verbatim on at least three occasions” – and Biden still wasn’t charged.

“We also considered whether Mr. Biden willfully disclosed national defense information to his ghostwriter by reading aloud certain classified notebook passages to the ghostwriter nearly verbatim on at least three occasions,” the report read.

Biden wasn’t charged for reading classified information to his ghostwriter because jurors could conclude his actions were “unintentional.”

“Mr. Biden should have known that by reading his unfiltered notes about classified meetings in the Situation Room, he risked sharing classified information with his ghostwriter. But the evidence does not show that when Mr. Biden shared the specific passages with his ghostwriter, Mr. Biden knew the passages were classified and intended to share classified information. Mr. Biden’s lapses in attention and vigilance demonstrate why former officials should not keep classified materials unsecured at home and read them aloud to others, but jurors could well conclude that Mr. Biden’s actions were unintentional. We therefore decline to charge Mr. Biden for disclosure of these passages to his ghostwriter.” the report read.

A reporter asked Joe Biden why he shared classified information with his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer.

Biden blew a gasket and shouted at the reporter.

“I did not share classified information with my ghostwriter! I did not! I guarantee you I did not!” Biden shouted even though the special counsel said he read aloud classified passages “nearly verbatim” to Zwonitzer on at least three occasions.

Biden denied the special counsel said he shared classified information with his ghostwriter.

