White House Confirms No Cognitive Test for Joe Biden’s Upcoming Physical Exam

The White House confirmed that President Joe Biden will not undergo a cognitive test as part of his upcoming physical examination scheduled for February 16, FOX News reported.

This decision, confirmed by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, follows assertions from investigative reporter Paul Sperry regarding comments made by White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

“White House Physician Kevin O’Connor said he will not advise Biden undergo a neurological exam or cognitive test as part of his belated Feb 16 “annual” physical. O’Connor doesn’t believe it’s necessary, despite egregious memory lapses observed by Special Counsel Rob Hur,” Sperry wrote on X.

Dr. O’Connor, who has overseen Biden’s medical evaluations, reportedly stated that he does not see the necessity for including a neurological exam or cognitive test in the President’s upcoming physical.

This stance is taken despite observations from Special Counsel Rob Hur, who called Joe Biden an “elderly man with a poor memory” in a report last week.

“We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” the report read.

In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre affirmed Dr. O’Connor’s position, claiming that “Biden does more in one hour than most people do in a day!” even though he has an empty schedule for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week.

As reporters delved deeper into the necessity of a cognitive assessment for the President, Jean-Pierre reiterated Dr. O’Connor’s earlier statements, claiming the daily evidence of Biden’s cognitive competencies through his leadership and decision-making roles.

“Does the White House think that the idea of the president taking a cognitive test as a part of this physical is a legitimate idea?” a reporter asked.

“I’m just gonna say what Dr. O’Connor said to me about a year ago when [Biden’s physical] was released,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The president proves every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks, by dealing with world leaders, by making difficult decisions on behalf of the American people – whether it’s domestic or it’s national security.”

“That is how Dr. O’Connor sees it, and that is how I’m going to leave it.”