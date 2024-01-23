Report: Michelle Obama’s Secret Plan to Replace Joe Biden for President Emerges

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor shared an explosive story last week that Barack and Michelle Obama are angling to replace decrepit, unpopular Joe Biden with the younger and more popular Michelle as the Democrats’ presidential nominee. Michelle has reportedly already surveyed major Democrat donors about her potential candidacy and in 2022 allegedly told a gathering of CEOs in New York City she was running.

Now, the New York Post’s Cindy Adams reveals that a secret plan has emerged to throw Old Joe under the bus. She claims it comes from “credible sources few have access to and usually not meant for the noses of the media.”

Barack has reportedly polled donors and put together a plan for Michelle, which is still being tweaked, according to Adams.

Per Adams, here is how the plot will work:

Around May, Biden announces he’s not running (even mentally). The so-called plot is that come the August convention, ­Michelle gets nominated. Next step, Hunter’s father — the temp — drops out just before that convention. For now, he still play-acts like he’s a real candidate.

One may wonder why Biden does not drop out now and let Michelle get a head start. Adams argues that he must pretend he’s running because “our dodo-in-chief would have to stop quacking and become a lame duck.”

As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month, Michelle set off a firestorm with her comments regarding the potential of another Trump Presidency. This only fueled speculation that she was gearing up for a run to save the Democrats.

Here is what she said to Jay Shetty on his podcast “On Purpose”:

Things that keep me up because you, you don’t have control over them. And you wonder, where are people that, where are we in this? You know, where are our hearts? What’s gonna happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen. Because our leaders matter. Who we select. Who speaks for us. Who holds that bully pulpit. It affects us in ways that I sometimes think people take for granted

Make no mistake: A Michelle Obama campaign would set a new low for media bias in America. She would hailed as the conquering hero throughout and the only hope to “save” America from Donald Trump.

This truism and her natural charisma make her the most dangerous candidate the Democrats could nominate. God help America if she were to succeed.