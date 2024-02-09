WATCH: While Giving Speech Defending His Memory, Biden Refers to Egypt’s President El-Sisi as the ‘President of Mexico’

While giving a speech defending his memory and cognitive abilities, Joe Biden referred to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico.”

Biden was giving unscheduled remarks on the evening that the Department of Justice released a report on his handling of classified documents that deemed he was not mentally fit to have knowingly committed a crime.

After finishing reading his prepared speech from the teleprompter, Biden began taking questions from reporters who were present.

Biden took a question regarding Israel and Gaza.

The president said that the situation in Gaza has been “over the top,” and then stated that the “president of Mexico,” Egypt’s President el-Sisi, did not want to open their border to allow in humanitarian aid.

“As you know, initially, the president of Mexico, [El-]Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him, I convinced him to open the gate,” he said.