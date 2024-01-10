THANK YOU 929 MILLION TIMES OVER! The Gateway Pundit Celebrates Another Record Year in Traffic in 2023 – TRUTH MATTERS

TRUTH MATTERS

Once again, The Gateway Pundit hit a new traffic record in 2023.

929,000,000 page visits in 2023!

Nearly one billion views!

Thank you for all of your support and trust in our work.

As you know, it has not been easy. The Gateway Pundit is one of the most targeted websites in the United States today.

We report the truth. The media reports lies. And they hate us for it.

In 2023 – The wicked left:

** Continued their lawfare assaults on our organization. We continue to battle several lawsuits meant to destroy us.

** We discovered officials were blocking access to our website in the US House, Pentagon, Air Force and Federal Reserve.

** Despite setbacks the Biden regime continued to demand the right to block our free speech.

** Google, Facebook, and Wikipedia continue their unrelenting assault on our website.

** The far left fake news media continues to attack The Gateway Pundit.

Despite the unrelenting attacks by the left The Gateway Pundit enjoyed many outstanding successes this past year.

THANK YOU to the very best audience on the internet.

We are still standing and thriving.

