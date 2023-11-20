MUST SEE… BREAKING NOW: Lara Logan Releases New Episode on Ray Epps “Fed-Surrection Part 3”- WITH THE GATEWAY PUNDIT’S JIM HOFT – And New Video of Ray Epps in Likely Criminal Act! – VIDEO

Lara Logan released the latest episode of her amazing series “Fed-Surrection Part 3” on January 6 riot and Ray Epps.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is featured prominently in this latest episode.

And, Jim Hoft gives a special shout-out to our Gateway Pundit audience for your integrity, kindness, and generosity in assisting the January 6 political prisoners.

This was Lara’s third investigative piece on Ray Epps. The entire collection is posted on the Truth in Media website.

Lara Logan continued to ask the question: Why was Ray Epps treated as a victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?

Lara answers some lingering questions about the one “election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter” the media and the government didn’t seem to hate.

Today, Lara Logan shares never-before-seen footage and evidence of a past crime by Ray Epps that was glossed over by Liz Cheney and her shameful Jan. 6 committee.

Lara Logan and Jim Hoft discussed the “criminal act” that sent at least 8 Trump supporters to prison. Eight Trump supporters are serving time today for touching a giant Trump sign that was moving toward police. But for some reason Ray Epps was not charged with this “crime” despite pushing this sign directly at police and then pushing the crowd as the sign moved toward the police line.

Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences.

TGP contributor Patty McMurray was first to point out this criminal act by Ray Epps back in 2021.

Clearly, there is more to the Ray Epps story. Lara dives into the Ray Epps mystery.

The Gateway Pundit wants to thank Lara Logan for her courage and honesty in this historic investigation. If life was fair, Lara would receive several awards for her amazing work here.

We also want to thank our TREMENDOUS AUDIENCE – We thank you all – ALL 2.8 daily readers – for your continued support for the January 6 political prisoners.

THIS IS A MUST-SEE VIDEO: