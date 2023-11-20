MUST SEE… BREAKING NOW: Lara Logan Releases New Episode on Ray Epps “Fed-Surrection Part 3”- WITH THE GATEWAY PUNDIT’S JIM HOFT – And New Video of Ray Epps in Likely Criminal Act! – VIDEO

by

Lara Logan released the latest episode of her amazing series “Fed-Surrection Part 3” on January 6 riot and Ray Epps.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is featured prominently in this latest episode.

And, Jim Hoft gives a special shout-out to our Gateway Pundit audience for your integrity, kindness, and generosity in assisting the January 6 political prisoners.

This was Lara’s third investigative piece on Ray Epps. The entire collection is posted on the Truth in Media website.

Lara Logan continued to ask the question: Why was Ray Epps treated as a victim by the same people who condemned almost everyone around him as a threat?

Lara answers some lingering questions about the one “election-denying-Donald Trump-supporter” the media and the government didn’t seem to hate.

Today, Lara Logan shares never-before-seen footage and evidence of a past crime by Ray Epps that was glossed over by Liz Cheney and her shameful Jan. 6 committee.

Lara Logan and Jim Hoft discussed the “criminal act” that sent at least 8 Trump supporters to prison. Eight Trump supporters are serving time today for touching a giant Trump sign that was moving toward police. But for some reason Ray Epps was not charged with this “crime” despite pushing this sign directly at police and then pushing the crowd as the sign moved toward the police line.

Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences.

Here Are the Eight Trump Supporters the FBI Arrested and Who Are Serving Years in Prison for Committing the Same Act

TGP contributor Patty McMurray was first to point out this criminal act by Ray Epps back in 2021.

Clearly, there is more to the Ray Epps story. Lara dives into the Ray Epps mystery.

The Gateway Pundit wants to thank Lara Logan for her courage and honesty in this historic investigation. If life was fair, Lara would receive several awards for her amazing work here.

We also want to thank our TREMENDOUS AUDIENCE – We thank you all – ALL 2.8 daily readers – for your continued support for the January 6 political prisoners.

THIS IS A MUST-SEE VIDEO:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.