Biden Admin Urges Supreme Court to Rule in Favor of Government Elites Censoring Speech of their Misguided Serfs

The Biden administration pushed the US Supreme Court to honor the infinite wisdom of the Washington DC elites in their amicus brief filed on Monday.

The Biden administration wants the Supreme Court to rule in favor of their right to control speech in America today.

We are truly dealing with evil people here.

The Daily Caller reported:

President Joe Biden’s administration in a Monday amicus brief pushed the Supreme Court to rule against Republican-led states’ laws that prevent online censorship. Florida and Texas have enacted laws to stop Big Tech platforms from censoring content due to viewpoint, and the Biden administration asked for the Supreme Court to review them, according to the brief. Specifically, the Biden administration requested for the Supreme Court to rule against the states’ laws and in favor of social media companies’ right to censor. “The platforms’ content-moderation activities are protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in the Biden administration’s brief. “Given the torrent of content created on the platforms, one of their central functions is to make choices about which content will be displayed to which users, in which form and which order.” Florida’s bill prohibits social media platforms from “willfully deplatform[ing] a candidate” for public office and enables Florida to fine a platform $250,000 per day, according to the brief. Texas’ bill broadly blocks platforms with more than 50 million monthly American users from engaging in viewpoint censorship, according to the brief. The bills are similar but not the same, and the brief requests the Supreme Court to hear cases on both laws. Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry A. Doughty granted a broad injunction preventing the Biden administration from colluding with social media companies to censor content in the free speech lawsuit Missouri v. Biden in July.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft is the lead plaintiff in a similar in the Western District of Louisiana.

Numerous amici were filed in support of the MO v. Biden free speech case by prominent conservative groups and at least 8 red states. Democrats oppose free speech in their own amici presented to the court.